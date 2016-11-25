Christmas in Wadena show returns this weekend

More than 100,000 lights are used in the display with more than 400 amps of power. Music is programmed to the light show, with new selections this year. It can take five to 10 hours to add five seconds of music to the program.

Anderson spends much of his free time working on the display and begins setting it up in the yard in October/early November. The computer code tells the decorative angels when to move their mouths to the music and other details.

People tune into his FM station, 88.1, on their car radios and can view the show from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The Anderson home is located at 414 3rd St SW in Wadena.

He has had videos made of the show and has had foreign exchange students share it with family.

Over the past eight years, Christmas In Wadena has collected more than 2,698 pounds of food and $9,860.53 for the Wadena Food Shelf.

This year, Anderson has added some newer musical selections including Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop the Feeling" from Dreamworks Animation's "Trolls" to the video wreath and LED tree. He continues to have traditional Christmas favorites as well such as Angels We Have Heard on High, Jingle Bells and more.

He has sponsors, which are shown on a video in the 14-foot-wide giant wreath.

The week of Christmas gets particularly busy and Anderson has had to direct traffic. People are asked to turn off their headlights if they park on the street.

Anderson is again collecting donations to the Wadena Food Shelf.

The last show of the season will be Sunday, Jan. 1, 2016.