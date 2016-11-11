"We're blessed to have a large cadre of Minnesota authors to choose from," said Events Coordinator Jerry Mevissen. "We have Pulitzer Prize winners, National Book Award winners, Booker Prize winners, Newberry Award, Edgar Award — every award seems to have been won by a Minnesotan."

The event will occur on the second Saturday of every month, beginning Nov. 12 with Midwest Book Award winner Faith Sullivan discussing her novel "Good Night, Mr. Wodehouse."

"Faith has a large fan club here in northern Minnesota," Kempf said. "She visits often and loves the people and the place." The program starts at 11 a.m. and is free of charge.

"We hope people stay for lunch to defray cost of room rental," Kempf added.

Each monthly program is sponsored by a local business or organization. Faith Sullivan is sponsored by Jackpine Writers' Bloc of Park Rapids, where she presented a workshop in September. She is followed by Betsy Nelson and her book "Tasting Minnesota," sponsored by Mason Brothers.

"Tasting Minnesota is the December/Christmas entry featuring contributions from local chef Amy Thielen and Prairie Bay Restaurant in Baxter, among others," Kempf said.

Other authors appearing or invited include Mary Casanova, author of "Frozen" and "Ice-Out," William Kent Kruger, author of "Ordinary Grace," Kate DiCamillo, author of "Raymie Nightengale," Candace Simar, author of "Shelterbelts," and Will Weaver, author of "The Survivors."

"Once we get street cred, we'll invite the other heavy hitters, like Charlie Baxter and Louise Erdrich," Mevissen said. "Put the second Saturdays on your calendars, beginning Nov. 12. Let's inch that literary line northward from the Twin Cities."

For additional information about the event, contact Gillette Kempf at (218) 632-2665.