Entertainment briefs - Nov. 10 edition

For more information or to book group tours please call (218) 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.

Band concert slated for Nov. 13

The Wadena Area Community Band, under the direction of Steve Anderson, band director at CLC in Brainerd, will present a concert Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Wadena-Deer Creek High School commons. There is no admission charge. Free will offerings will be accepted.

Dinner theater set for Nov. 12

The 1959 movie Ben Hur will be shown Saturday, Nov. 12 at The Old Country Church in Leaf River township. The film will begin at 5 p.m. A pizza meal will be served during intermission. Both the movie and the meal are free of charge. The church is located a mile and a half east of the Leaf River town hall. The official address is 19973 145th Ave, Wadena. The pews are not padded, so feel free to bring your own seat cushions.