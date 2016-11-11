Entertainment briefs - Nov. 10 edition
'Coming of Age: The 1968 Generation,' exhibit on view through Dec. 30
"Coming of Age, The 1968 Generation" is on display through Dec. 30 at the Wadena County Museum. This traveling exhibit from the Minnesota History Center explores the self-expression, upheaval, change and sounds of the 60s and the Vietnam War. In "Coming of Age: The 1968 Generation," visitors will glimpse into the lives of Minnesotans who grew up in and around 1968. The exhibit features six graphic panels, a computer game show activity about the songs of that era, and a kiosk displaying video clips featuring famous people and events. The Wadena County Museum is located at 603 Jefferson Street North, Wadena and is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information or to book group tours please call (218) 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.
Band concert slated for Nov. 13
The Wadena Area Community Band, under the direction of Steve Anderson, band director at CLC in Brainerd, will present a concert Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Wadena-Deer Creek High School commons. There is no admission charge. Free will offerings will be accepted.
Dinner theater set for Nov. 12
The 1959 movie Ben Hur will be shown Saturday, Nov. 12 at The Old Country Church in Leaf River township. The film will begin at 5 p.m. A pizza meal will be served during intermission. Both the movie and the meal are free of charge. The church is located a mile and a half east of the Leaf River town hall. The official address is 19973 145th Ave, Wadena. The pews are not padded, so feel free to bring your own seat cushions.