Entertainment briefs - Nov. 3 edition

• Nov. 2, 4 p.m., Magic The Gathering Casual Play

• Nov. 5, all day, second annual puzzle and board game swap

• Nov. 5, author Donna Salli ~ A Notion of Pelicans, visit

• Nov. 9, 4 p.m., Magic The Gathering Casual Play

• Nov. 12, 11 a.m., Bookends featuring author Faith Sullivan ~ Good Night, Mr. Wodehouse at The Uptown.

• Nov. 19, 1 p.m., conversation over books ~ Welcome To Night Vale

• Nov. 21, 5:30 p.m., conversation over books ~ Welcome To Night Vale, The Uptown

• Nov. 23, 4 p.m., Magic The Gathering casual play

• Nov. 26, Small Business Saturday.

Concert and book reading slated for Nov. 5

The Cultural Center in New York Mills hosts a free concert and book reading by Artist of the Month, Helen Lapakko, on Nov. 5.

The show, which will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m., contains an interwoven set of original songs and excerpts from her recently-released book of short stories, Living Outside the Lines.

Lapakko will be available to mingle with audience members and sign copies of her book, which are ten percent off all month in the Center's gift shop.

The event is free to attend, with light refreshments available. Lapakko suggests adolescents, young adults and adults glean the most from her show because of mature themes.

For more information, please call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.

Christopher Yaeger's dance program returns Nov. 12

Christopher Yaeger will return to Wadena on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. with another program about American Social Dance at the Maslowski Wellness Center in Wadena. Yaeger's program will include demonstrations by the artist as well as opportunities for the audience to participate.

All ages are welcome. This year, Yaeger's program will take us deeper into the social dances of the sixties. To get in the mood and to learn more about that era stop by the Wadena County Museum where the traveling exhibit, "Coming of Age: 1968" is now on display.

For more information call the Wadena County Historical Society at (218) 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.