Reading program begins Jan. 3

Thursday: 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

The library will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veteran's Day and Thursday, Nov. 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Winter is coming whether we like it or not, so cozy up with some good books during the snowy season and participate in the Snow Time to Read adult reading program. It begins on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Sign-up sheets will be available in late December and if you really want to hibernate you can participate online at www.krls.org. For every five books you read, you earn a single chance at winning a prize in the drawing held at the end of March. Prizes this year include coffee mugs, pens, adult coloring books, USB car adaptors, water bottles and sweatshirts.

Here are the new books and DVDs available at the library:

Adult fiction

"Reckless Creed" by Alex Kava. In the new edge-of-your-seat thriller from New York Times—bestselling author Alex Kava, Ryder Creed, his K-9 search-and-rescue dogs, and FBI agent Maggie O'Dell find themselves at the center of a dire and mysterious case. In Chicago, a young man jumps from his thirtieth-story hotel room; along the Missouri river, a hunter and his son stumble upon a lake whose surface is littered with snow geese, all of them dead; and in southern Alabama, Ryder Creed and his search-and-rescue dog Grace find the body of a young woman who went missing in the Conecuh National Forest...and it appears she filled her pockets with rocks and walked into the river. Before long Ryder Creed and FBI profiler Maggie O'Dell will discover the ominous connection among these mysterious deaths. What they find may be the most prolific killer the United States has ever known.

"Christmas Caramel Murder" by Joanne Fluke. The holidays have arrived and Hannah and her good pal Lisa have agreed to provide all the goodies for the town's annual production of A Christmas Carol. But before anyone can say "Bah, humbug!" a Santa-sized sackful of trouble ensues. Like the fact that Lisa's husband will be playing Mr. Claus to his ex-girlfriend Phyllis Bates' Mrs. Claus. Or that before the curtains even go up Phyllis is found dead in the snow - wearing a costume that the real Mrs. Claus would put on the naughty list. Soon after the suspects pile up faster than snowdrifts in a blizzard, while a merry murderer remains on the loose. With clues even harder to find, it might take a visit from ghosts of Christmas past to wrap up this mystery in time for the holidays.

"A Mother in the Making" by Gabrielle Meyer. Practical, steady, levelheaded: all qualities single father Dr. John Orton expects in both a governess and a wife. But his children's temporary governess Miss Marjorie Maren seems set on finding him an impractical woman to love...despite his plans of marrying solely for convenience. Nothing could be more exasperating to the handsome widower - except his increasing interest in Marjorie. Vivacious and fun-loving: that's the kind of bride the reserved doctor needs. Before Marjorie leaves to pursue her acting dreams, she intends to match him with a suitable wife candidate. Yet growing affection for her four charges and their dashing father has awakened a new hope - that she might be his perfect bride. But can she convince her employer to take a chance on love and claim real happiness before it slips away?

"The Heavens May Fall" by Allen Eskens. Detective Max Rupert and attorney Boady Sanden's friendship is being pushed to the breaking point. Max is convinced that Jennavieve Pruitt was killed by her husband, Ben. Boady is equally convinced that Ben, his client, is innocent. As the case unfolds, the two are forced to confront their own personal demons. Max is still struggling with the death of his wife four years earlier and the Pruitt case stirs up old memories. Boady hasn't taken on a defense case since the death of an innocent client, a man Boady believes he could have saved but didn't. Now he is back in court, with student Lila Nash at his side, and he's determined to redeem himself for having failed in the past. Vividly told from two opposing perspectives, the truth about the stunning death of Jennavieve Pruitt remains a mystery until the very end.

"Point Blank" by Cheyenne McCray, "Denim and Lace" by Diana Palmer, "Darkest Journey" by Heather Graham, "The Heavens May Fall" by Allen Eskens, "Undead and Done" by Mary Janice Davidson, "Closer to the Chest" by Mercedes Lackey, "All the Little Liars" by Charlaine Harris, "Broken Trust" by WEB Griffin, "Twelve Days of Christmas" by Debbie Macomber, "Missing: A Private Novel" by James Patterson and Kathryn Fox, "Two By Two" by Nicholas Sparks and "With Every Breath" by Maya Banks.

Adult non fiction

"Herbariom" by Thomas and Hudson, "The Happy Cook" by Daphne Oz, "The Thyroid Connection" by Amy Myers, "What Color is Your Parachute 2017" by Richard Bolles, "Against All Grain: Celebrations" by Danielle Walker, "Molly on the Range" by Molly Yeh, "Strong is the New Beautiful" by Lindsey Vonn, "Messy: The Power of Disorder to Transform Our Lives" by Tim Harford and "NFL Confidential" by Johnny Anonymous.

Biographies

"Born To Run" by Bruce Springsteen and "Conversations with McCartney" by Paul Du Noyer.

Large print fiction

"Sea Glass Sunrise" by Donna Kauffman, "Downfall" by Judith A. Jance, "Liars Key" by Carla Neggers, "Starfish Moon" by Donna Kauffman, "The Secrets She Kept" by Brenda Novak, "The Wish" by Beverly Lewis, "First Star I See Tonight" by Susan Elizabeth Phillips, "Pirate" by Clive Cussler & Robin Burcell, "The Couple Next Door" by Shari Lapena, "Leave Me" by Gayle Forman,

"Closed Casket" by Agatha Christie, "The Kept Woman" by Karin Slaughter, "Always a Cowboy" by Linda Lael Miller, "Fast & Loose" by Fern Michaels, "Damaged" by Lisa Scottoline, "Texas Tall" by Janet Dailey, "Apprentice in Death" by J.D. Robb, "Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead, "Missin: A Private Novel" by James Patterson & Kathryn Fox, "Twelve Days of Christmas" by Debbie Macomber, "Rushing Waters" by Danielle Steel and "Razor Girl" by Carl Hiaasen.

Book on CD

"Two By Two" by Nicholas Sparks and "Missing: A Private Novel" by James Patterson & Kathryn Fox.

Junior fiction

"Goosebumps: Most Wanted 10"by R.L. Stine, "Fly Guy's Ninja Christmas"by Ted Arnold, "Fishbone's Song"by Gary Paulsen, "Jingle: A Swindle Mystery"by Gordon Korman and "Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard" — Rick Riordan.

Junior non fiction

"Irena's Children" by Tilar Mazzeo.

Young adult fiction

"Something In Between" by Melissa De La Cruz and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" (Illustrated Edition) by J.K. Rowling.

Easy reader

"When I Grow Up"by Misty Copeland, "Mr. Putter & Tabby Hit the Slope"by Cynthia Rylant, "Moana Finds the Way" by Susan Amerikaner, "Moana: Quest for the Heart" by Susan Amerikaner, "Tawny Scrawny Lion"by Kristen Depken and "Trolls: All About the Trolls" by Kristen Depken.

Junior DVDs

"Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas."

Adult DVDs

"The Shallows,"

"X-Men: Apocalypse,"

"The Legend of Tarzan,"

"Ghostbusters" and

"Neighbors 2."