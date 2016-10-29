Entertainment briefs - Oct. 27 edition

Cultural Center offers dance class, party for fun-loving couples

The Cultural Center in New York Mills is offering a Basic East Coast Swing Dance for Couples Refresher Class & Dance Party from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

Couples will be led by skilled and sympathetic instructors, Jewett and Barbara Benson, who have been teaching dance for over 15 years. The Bensons are teaching one hour of dance, preceding a two hour dance party. The lesson will start at 6:30 p.m. with the fun to follow.

Both Bensons are affiliated with Lakeside Ballroom and have taught over 1,500 couples in their extensive careers. Last spring they taught eight couples at the Cultural Center and are preparing a reprise of the spring dance series in early 2017 (specific dates TBA).

The party will include light refreshments, a cash bar and a chance to show off some of those new dance skills.

The cost is $20 per couple for the class and party and two free drinks are included with the price of admission. Registration is required and can be made by calling the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339. For more information, please call or visit the center's website at www.kulcher.org.

Annual soup, sandwich and a song lunch Oct. 29

The Staples Area Women's Chorus soup, sandwich and a song fundraiser lunch is Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Staples Alliance Church.

Doors open at noon and the lunch starts at 12:30 p.m.

This annual event includes soup, sandwich and a dessert to top off the luncheon. The Staples Area Women's Chorus, under the direction of Director Rob Freelove, will provide entertainment. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the

Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriate.

Tickets can be purchased from choir members, at the door, Markus Hair Design in Motley, Nelson Insurance Agency and the Staples World offices. Tickets will not be available at the door if they are sold out pre-sale.