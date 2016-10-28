Fun and spooky celebrations abound for Halloween

Monster Run

A Monster Run 5K race will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. The race starts and ends at the Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School. Proceeds from the event benefit the WDC Track and Field team.

Fear Factory Haunted House

The Fear Factory Haunted House will be open from 7:30-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 as well as Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 at the Wadena County Fairgrounds. The fundraising event supports the Wadena County Fair. Not recommended for ages under 10.

St. Hubert's Harvest Festival

St. Hubert's Church in Bluegrass will have its annual Harvest Festival from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29. The luncheon will include bbq, brats, old fashioned hot dogs, potato salad, rolls, pie and beverages. A silent auction will be held, along with BINGO, children's activities, a bake sale, crafts, a jar bar and more.

Trick-or-treat

Downtown businesses are inviting youngsters to trick-or-treat from noon to close Monday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-treaters are invited to stop by Fair Oaks Lodge from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

'We Scare Hunger'

Wadena-Deer Creek High School students will be trick-or-treating for food by collecting nonperishable food items for Wadena Food Shelf from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Collection boxes will be at WDC Elementary and Middle/High School and Super One Foods. It is sponsored by Wadena-Deer Creek FCCLA.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Halloween Extravaganza

Trick-or-treaters 12 and under are invited to WDC's seventh annual Halloween Extravaganza, from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at WDC Elementary. There will be games and plenty of candy. Make sure to wear a costume and bring a trick-or-treat bag. Bring a non-perishable item for the Wadena Food Shelf for free admission.

Verndale Community Fall Festival

The third annual Verndale Community Fall Festival will be at the Verndale School original gym from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. There will be lots of games, tons of candy and goodies for parents. Prizes will be given out for non-scary costumes.

Cultural Center hosts costume party Saturday

The Cultural Center in New York Mills is hosting its annual Kids' Halloween Costume Party from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct.29. Games, snacks and art activities tailored for children 10 and under are available. This is family friendly - adults welcome to attend with any children. This event is free to attend and while costumes are encouraged, they are not required. Children under 8 years of age must bring an adult. The Central Minnesota Credit Union branch in New York Mills and the City's Civic & Commerce Association are sponsoring this event.