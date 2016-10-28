Fun and spooky celebrations abound for Halloween
Wadena and the surrounding area has plenty of opportunities to celebrate Halloween this weekend and the day of the holiday. Be extra cautious when driving and look out for trick-or-treaters dressed in costumes. Here are some of the opportunities to participate in a fun or spooky Halloween event.
Monster Run
A Monster Run 5K race will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. The race starts and ends at the Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School. Proceeds from the event benefit the WDC Track and Field team.
Fear Factory Haunted House
The Fear Factory Haunted House will be open from 7:30-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 as well as Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 at the Wadena County Fairgrounds. The fundraising event supports the Wadena County Fair. Not recommended for ages under 10.
St. Hubert's Harvest Festival
St. Hubert's Church in Bluegrass will have its annual Harvest Festival from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29. The luncheon will include bbq, brats, old fashioned hot dogs, potato salad, rolls, pie and beverages. A silent auction will be held, along with BINGO, children's activities, a bake sale, crafts, a jar bar and more.
Trick-or-treat
Downtown businesses are inviting youngsters to trick-or-treat from noon to close Monday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-treaters are invited to stop by Fair Oaks Lodge from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
'We Scare Hunger'
Wadena-Deer Creek High School students will be trick-or-treating for food by collecting nonperishable food items for Wadena Food Shelf from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Collection boxes will be at WDC Elementary and Middle/High School and Super One Foods. It is sponsored by Wadena-Deer Creek FCCLA.
Wadena-Deer Creek's Halloween Extravaganza
Trick-or-treaters 12 and under are invited to WDC's seventh annual Halloween Extravaganza, from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at WDC Elementary. There will be games and plenty of candy. Make sure to wear a costume and bring a trick-or-treat bag. Bring a non-perishable item for the Wadena Food Shelf for free admission.
Verndale Community Fall Festival
The third annual Verndale Community Fall Festival will be at the Verndale School original gym from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. There will be lots of games, tons of candy and goodies for parents. Prizes will be given out for non-scary costumes.
Cultural Center hosts costume party Saturday
The Cultural Center in New York Mills is hosting its annual Kids' Halloween Costume Party from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct.29. Games, snacks and art activities tailored for children 10 and under are available. This is family friendly - adults welcome to attend with any children. This event is free to attend and while costumes are encouraged, they are not required. Children under 8 years of age must bring an adult. The Central Minnesota Credit Union branch in New York Mills and the City's Civic & Commerce Association are sponsoring this event.