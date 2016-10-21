Entertainment briefs - Oct. 20 edition

The monthly free community dinner will be served on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ which is located on the corner of First Street and Colfax Avenue SW. Please use the First St, ground level entrance. The menu will consist of a hearty hamburger/vegetable soup, bread, fruit, bars and cookies, and beverages. All are welcome. The church is dedicating this meal to Sarah Yetter, who was the driving force in organizing these meals, and passed away almost a year ago.