'Take a Walk on the Wild Side'

The event will run from 10 a.m. to midnight with performances by Corey Medina, Elisa Korenne, Sonny Johnson, Amanda Standalone, Eddie Lee Kid, Karen Townsend, Annie Humphrey, DJ ESP and Casey Borchert. The Duluth Spin Collective, a fire dancing troupe, will perform in the evening and regional artists' work will be on display during the event.

Intermixed with the performances, there will be presentations throughout the day on how to make birch bark stars, winnow wild rice, make sage baskets and much more.

The Wild Rice Festival also presents an opportunity for attendees to stock up on authentic wild rice. Discover the terroir of the different strains of wild rice found in the rivers and lakes throughout the region and learn how local wild rice is harvested and processed. Friends of the Headwaters and Honor the Earth will each make presentations as well.

Celebrity chef and author Amy Thielen will judge a wild rice hotdish contest that runs from noon to 2 p.m. The entry fee for the hotdish contest is $10. There will be a cash prize for the Judge's Choice Award and a gift basket awarded to the People's Choice winner. For contest rules and an entry form, visit the Park Rapids Chamber of Commerce website (www.parkrapids.com) or call (218) 732-4111.

There will be a wide variety of food available for purchase at the festival.

Admission to the Wild Rice Festival is $8 per adult and $5 per child. Members to the Nemeth Art Center and their families receive free admission. Armory Square is located at 203 Park Ave. S. in Park Rapids. A performance and presentation schedule is posted at www.nemethartcenter.org.

This activity was made possible by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.