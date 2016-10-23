Pumpkins galore

U.S. store supplies of canned pumpkin have almost overcome the effects of last year's shortage, which was caused by damage to crops from heavy rains in parts of the Midwest.

Locally, Larry and Ruth Richter were still able to provide pumpkins to students from Sebeka, Menahga and Wadena-Deer Creek as they opened their pumpkin patch to area kids.

Each year, students and parents are invited to learn about different varieties of pumpkins, enjoy a pumpkin treat and take a hayride. The public is also welcome to visit the farm located just southwest of the city limits of Wadena to pick out pumpkins for sale.

Besides carving or painting a pumpkin, try using roasted pumpkin in a new recipe or snack on some seeds.

Pumpkins are loaded with antioxidants and disease-fighting vitamins as well as alpha- and beta-carotene that promote healthy vision and cell growth. Roast the pumpkin and use it in a soup or smoothie.

How to roast a pumpkin

-- Heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

-- Cut a small piece off one side of pumpkin so it won't roll around when laid on its side. Cut off the stem and bottom, then set back up on one end.

-- Using a cleaver or large knife, split the pumpkin in half. Scoop out the seeds and fiber with a large metal spoon or ice cream scoop. Cut the fibers with kitchen shears if necessary. Reserve seeds for another use, if desired.

-- Sprinkle the flesh with kosher salt and lay the halves, flesh side down, on a parchment paper-lined half-sheet pan. Roast until a paring knife can be easily inserted and removed from the pumpkin, 30 to 45 minutes. Test in several places to ensure doneness.

-- Remove the pan to a cooling rack and cool the pumpkin for 1 hour.

-- Using a large spoon, remove the roasted flesh of the pumpkin from the skin to the bowl of a food processor. Process until the flesh is smooth, 3 to 4 minutes.

-- Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months.

Roasting pumpkin seeds

-- Seed the pumpkin: Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. Using a spoon, scrape the pulp and seeds out of your pumpkin into a bowl.

-- Clean the seeds: Separate the seeds from the stringy pulp, rinse the seeds in a colander under cold water, then shake dry. Don't blot with paper towels; the seeds will stick.

-- Dry them: Spread the seeds in a single layer on an oiled baking sheet and roast 30 minutes to dry them out.

-- Add spices: Toss the seeds with olive oil, salt and your choice of spices (see below). Return to the oven and bake until crisp and golden, about 20 more minutes.

Source: The Food Network