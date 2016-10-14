Fear Factory Haunted House offers thrills, chills

This is the seventh year for the Fear Factory event. Each year, it is set up differently to offer surprises to please those looking for a scare. The fair board changes the haunted house each year and has rooms with different horror scenes, creepy lighting and sound effects.

The haunted house has grown over the years and expanded to two buildings. A tunnel connects the buildings.

The Fear Factory will be open this Friday and Saturday from 7:30-11 p.m. Other dates will be Oct. 21, 22, 28, 29 and 31. Concessions will be available on site during the hours of operation.