Entertainment briefs - Oct. 13 edition

Attend as audience,actor, orator or observer. Both literary lectors and musical minstrels are welcome to share their own or another's creative work.

Organizer Pam Robinson says, "Every open mic has been uniquely different from the previous with guitarist-singers from Frazee, to joke-telling youth from Wadena, to the reciting of beat poetry by a New York Mills poet. It is a great monthly gathering of people from Becker, Ottertail and Wadena Counties and a wonderful opportunity to hear some creativity at work."

The Open Mic event at the Cultural Center was resurrected by Robinson in the summer of 2015 to provide a safe space for free expression and to give voice to the artist or performer in everyone.

Each Open Mic Night is open to all and free to attend.

Medina set to perform Oct. 14

The Cultural Center in New York Mills is hosting Corey Medina & Brothers for a concert Oct. 14 showcasing his unique blend of blues, rock, indie, soul and folk. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

The center welcomes concert-goers to enjoy the music in a new and exciting club-like atmosphere on the main floor with tall standing tables, or in cozy, more romantic ambiance up around the mezzanine. Standard concert-seating will also still be available.

Disgruntled Brewing of Perham is sponsoring this event and selling their beer during the concert. Wine and nonalcoholic beverages will also be for sale.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Center members receive a $2 discount on tickets and as always, students get in for just $5.

To reserve tickets call the Center at (218) 385-3339. For more information, please call or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.

New Nordic art show runs through Nov. 12

The New Nordic Art Show, an exhibit at the Cultural Center in New York Mills, is open now and runs through Saturday, Nov. 12. A reception for the exhibit will be held on Oct. 14 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The exhibition, which features Nordic-inspired work with nouveau twists, highlights the work of Elise Forer, a printmaker from Fergus Falls who now resides in Chicago. Forer is both a practicing and teaching artist who received her BFA at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Shown in addition to Forer's printmaking are other Nordic-inspired works by mesh and fiber artist Kristi Kuder, ceramicist Michael J. Strand and others.

The New Nordic Art Show aims to integrate the artwork of these and other participating artists into the realm of "new classics," work initially conceived in the mother country but re-invented in the art world of today.

All exhibitions at the Cultural Center are free to see and open to all. The gallery is open Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.