Curtis and Loretta to perform on Halloween at Humphrey Manor

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Wadena City Library will welcome folk music duo Curtis & Loretta to town for a special show on Halloween. It will include selections for their new CD "When There's Good To Be Done" at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 in the dining room of Humphrey Manor. They will perform songs with a historic tint about courage, resilience, kindness and determination. Some of the stories come from real-life people the couple met throughout the years. This show is free and open to the public, the last fine arts presentation of the year funded by Minnesota's Legacy Amendment for our community.

In October, the Wadena City Library and thousands of organizations, bookstores and schools across the world will be participating in Star Wars Reads. It is a month-long celebration of the extended George Lucas universe with an emphasis on literacy. Come to our juvenile section to check out Star Wars books, color The Force Awakens characters with your kids and have your pictures taken with the droids BB-8, C3PO and R2-D2.

Halloween approaches and last year, the library added to its collection of "scary movie" DVDs, such as Children of the Corn, Poltergeist and 28 Days Later. Look for the display above the Adult Video section to browse our creature features.

Winter is coming and if you would like to participate in the Snow Time to Read adult reading program, it begins on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Sign-up sheets will be available in late December and you can participate online at krls.org or offline by turning in reading logs. Every five books read gets a single chance at winning a prize in the drawing held at the end of March.

Adult fiction

"Manitou Canyon" by William Kent Krueger - In the extraordinary new Cork O'Connor thriller from New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award—winning author, the lives of hundreds of innocent people are at stake when Cork vanishes just days before his daughter's wedding. His concern comes to a head when a man camping in Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness goes missing. As the official search ends with no recovery in sight, Cork is asked by the man's family to stay on the case. Although the wedding is fast approaching and the weather looks threatening, he accepts and returns to that vast wilderness on his own. With an early winter storm on the horizon, it's a race against time as Cork's family struggles to uncover the mystery behind these disappearances.

"Any Minute Now" by Eric Van Lustbader, "Apprentice in Death" by J.D. Robb, "Because I'm Watching" by Christina Dodd, "The Christmas Angel Project" by Melody Carlson, "Crash and Burn by Fern Michaels, "Dark Matter" by Blake Crouch, "Dirty Little Lies" by Lora Leigh, "Downfall" by J.A. Jance, "End Game" by David Hagberg, "Fighting Dirty" by Lori Foster, "First Star I See Tonight" by Susan E. Phillips, "The Hawaiian Quilt" by Wanda Brunstetter, "Pushing Up Daisies" by M.C. Beaton, "Revenge in a Cold River" by Anne Perry, "Rushing Waters" by Danielle Steel, "Sunrise Crossing" by Jodi Thomas, "Texas Tall" by Janet Dailey, "What You Need" by Lorelei James, "The Wish" by Beverly Lewis and "Always a Cowboy" by Linda Lael Miller.

Adult non fiction

"The 37th Parallel" by Ben Mezrich, "Amish Friends Cookbook" by Wanda Brunstetter, "Autoimmune Fix" by Tom O'Bryan, "Because of Bethlehem" by Max Lucado, "Best Salty Sweet Snacks," "Crochet Therapy" by Betsan Corkhill, "Guinness Book of World Records: 2017 Edition," "The House — the Lake" by Thomas Harding, "Indefensible: The Missing Truth About Steven Avery, Teresa Halbach and Making a Murderer" by Michael Griesbach, "Killing the Rising Sun" by O'Reilly and Dugard, "National Geographic: Mind, a Scientific Guide," "Nutrition Stripped" by Hill McKel, "The Old Farmers Almanac 2017," "Ultimate Guide to Raising Farm Animals," "Wheat Belly Total Health" by William Davis, MD and "Whole Cooking & Nutrition" by Katie Cavuto.

Biographies

"Avid Reader" by Robert Gottlieb, "Counting the Days While My Mind Slips Away" by Ben Utecht, "Exile on Front Street" by George Christie, "Forward: a Memoir" by Wambach, "Man of the World: Further Endeavors of Bill Clinton" by Joe Conason and "True Believer: Stalin's Last American Spy (Noel Field)" by Kati Marton.

Large print fiction

"Fighting Dirty" by Lori Foster, "A Love Transformed" by Tracie Peterson, "Mischling" by Affinity Konar, "Night and Day" by Iris Johansen, "Sunday Kind of Love" by Dorothy Garlock and "Sweet Little Lies" by Jill Shalvis.

Books on CD

"The Innocent Killer" by Michael Griesbach, "Legends & Lies: The Real West" by Bill O'Reilly and "Resistant" by Michael Palmer.

Graphic novels

"Yu Gi Oh! Issue No. 9."

Junior fiction

"Children of Exile," by Margaret Peterson Haddix, "Dog Man" by Dav Pilkey, "The Election Day Dilemma" by Warner (Boxcar Children), "Hidden in the Haunted School" by Warner (Boxcar Children) and "Warriors: Path of Stars" by Erin Hunter.

Junior non fiction

"Grumbles From the Town: Mother Goose Voices with a Twist" by Jane Yolen and "Ripley's Believe It or Not - Wild and Wacky Edition 2017."

Easy reader

"Barbie and Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase: Horses to the Rescue" by Devin Ann Wooster, "Mystery of the Riverboat Robber" by Geoffrey Hayes, "Polar Bear Babies" by Susan Ring, and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mean Team" by Geof Smith.

Easy

"Creation" by Cynthia Rylant, "Duck On a Tractor" by David Shannon, "Hand in Hand" by Rosemary Wells, "Hocus Pocus: It's Fall!" by Anne Sibley O'Brien, "Little Frog and the Scary Autumn Thing" by Jane Yolen and "They All Saw a Cat" by Brendan Wenzel.

Junior DVDs

"Finding Winnie," "Peg + Cat: A Totally Awesome Halloween," "Ratchet & Clank," "Sofia the First: The Floating Palace," "Wild Kratts: Super Sprinters" and "Wild Kratts: Wild Reptiles."

Adult DVDs

"The Big Bang Theory: Season 9," "The Boss," "Captain America: Civil War," "Purple Rain: 20th Anniversary Edition," "Robot Chicken: DC Comics Special," "Robot Chicken: Star Wars Special,"

"Sky" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows."

Music CDs

"Detour" by Cyndi Lauper, "Hamilton: Original Broadway Cast Recording," "If I'm Honest" by Blake Shelton, "It's About Time" by Hank Williams Jr., "Leslie Odom Jr.," "Now That's What I Call Rock," "Thank You" by Meghan Trainor, "Train Does Led Zeppelin II" and "Ripcord" by Keith Urban.