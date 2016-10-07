Entertainment briefs - Oct. 6 edition

Following are the upcoming free events at An Open Book. All events take place in the Community Room on the Lower Level of Jefferson Square unless otherwise noted.

• Oct. 6, 6 p.m., NAMI

• Oct. 9, all day, Literary Road Trip to Duluth to view a Shakespeare First Folio, Tweed Museum, UMD

• Oct. 12, 4 p.m., Magic The Gathering Casual play

• Oct. 13, 6 p.m., NAMI

• Oct. 19, 4 p.m., Magic The Gathering Casual play

• Oct. 20, 6 p.m., NAMI

• Oct. 22, 1 p.m., Model Painting Workshop, Age of Sigmar (Warhammer)

• Oct. 22, 1 p.m., Conversation Over Books ~ The Coincidence of Coconut Cake

• Oct. 24, 5:30 p.m., Conversation Over Books ~ The Coincidence of Coconut Cake, The Uptown

• Oct. 26, 4 p.m., Magic The Gathering Casual play

• Oct. 27, 6 p.m., NAMI

• Oct. 29, 1 p.m. Model Painting Workshop, Age of Sigmar (Warhammer)

An Open Book will have reduced hours Oct. 5-7 and Oct. 14-16 as we are attending the Heartland Fall Forum (bookseller conference) and ValleyCon 42 (comic book convention).

Shefchik to present his book Oct. 14

Author Rick Shefchik will be in Wadena at the Robertson Theatre on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to talk about his book, "Everybody's Heard About the Bird: The true story of 1960s Rock and Roll in Minnesota." If you didn't experience rock and roll in Minnesota in the 1960s, this book will make you wish you had. This behind the scenes, up-close-and-personal account relates how a handful of Minnesota rock bands erupted out of a small Midwest market and made it big. For the baby boomers who remember it and everyone else who has felt its influence, the 1960s rock and roll scene in Minnesota was an extraordinary period both in musical history and popular culture. "Everybody's Heard about the Bird" celebrates how these bands found their singular sound and played for their elated audiences from the golden age to today.

The Robertson Theatre is located at the Wadena Deer Creek School, 600 Colfax Avenue SW.

For more information contact the Wadena County Historical Society at (218) 631-9079 or 603wchs@arvig.net.

Yoga classes offered at the Cultural Center

The Cultural Center is pleased to announce its fall yoga schedule. There are several options for adding yoga to your life this season. Morning Senior/Gentle Yoga continues on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. with Ann Pate through Dec. 7 plus new evening weekly flow-style yoga class beginning Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6-7 p.m. Evening yoga will be once per week, alternating on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with instructors Tamara Moore and Wendy Billie. Billie will teach on the first and third Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. Each class is unique and both beginner and advanced options for yoga poses are offered. Cost is $15 drop-in, $55 for a five-class package, or $95 for a 10-class package (packages expire in 90 days). Moore will teach on the second and fourth Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $10/class.

On Wednesday mornings, Pate leads a dedicated group in Senior/Gentle Yoga, focusing on a gentle journey building strength and flexibility through core Yoga flows. Class meets weekly Sept. 14 — Dec. 7 from 9-10 a.m. in the Cultural Center Main Floor Gallery. Cost is $4/class.

For all classes, students should bring their own yoga mat, and dress in layers. Morning class is in the main floor gallery; evening classes are in our second floor studio (accessible by stairs).

For more information, call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.