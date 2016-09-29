Barn raising finished, barn dance commences

The city of New York Mills’ new Barn shelter is completed and will be introduced to the community Saturday with a barn dance. Submitted photo

After months of work in the Sculpture Park, the city of New York Mills' new Barn shelter is finally erected and ready to be introduced to the community and region. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the city, with the help of the Cultural Center, will celebrate The Barn's completion. This grand opening celebration falls in the 20th anniversary year of the Sculpture Park, which is the location for the celebration.

The event is from 3 to 8 p.m. and includes a litany of events including Barn tours, community art activities, a garden planting, a pop-up-museum, an open house with free refreshments, a bonfire and a barn dance with live music. Mills Liquors will also have a cash bar available throughout the event.

The community art activities that day include "Barn Quilt" squares, a Heritage Garden and a Collaborative Community Sculpture and Pop-Up Museum. There are several ways for community members to get involved with these participatory public art activities, which are part of a Creative Action Network project supported by West Central Initiative, Springboard for the Arts, Bigger Associates and the Bush Foundation.

First, attendees are encouraged to take part in painting two 4'x4' wooden Barn Quilt squares during the celebration. A local artist is designing the squares and will be on hand to assist community members in painting. The wooden squares will later be attached to the south end of The Barn and will hopefully become part of the Central Minnesota Barn Quilt Trail.

Next, the center is inviting local contributions of meaningful plants, flowers, and/or shrubs that can be split and planted at the Sculpture Park as part of the new Heritage Garden, along with stories about the plants, which will be documented during the event.

Finally, community members are encouraged to donate a piece of metal of any size, from small tools to large machines, perhaps with some history or meaning to be shared. We will collect and document stories and photos of all items, with a pop-up museum temporarily arranged during the event as The Barn's first exhibit. During the event, local artist Tim Cassidy will work with community members on ideas, sketches and designs for the sculpture to be built this autumn and installed next spring at the Sculpture Park.

In addition to these participatory community art activities, the open house event will also feature tours of the Barn and free refreshments, and, starting around 5:30 p.m., a bonfire with marshmallows and hot dogs to roast, and Barn Dance featuring music from the Meat Rabbits, a band led by New York Mills native Matt Rutten. Rutten calls the band "the goldarnest polka band from Fargo, East Dakota" and will be joined by fellow hometown heroes Louie Rutten on drums and Frank Peeters on trombone for this special performance. Mills Liquors will offer a cash bar throughout the day.

Executive Director Betsy Roder explains, "The Barn belongs to the community of New York Mills and is intended to be used by citizens and visitors alike. I am really excited to officially celebrate its opening and we're hoping that many people come and take part in the art activities and check out our new community icon, as well as enjoy time with each other enjoying the great outdoors and fun live music from some talented NYM natives. It will be a great day with a wide variety of activities, and hopefully, something for everyone."

Participation in any and all events is free and open to all. The Cultural Center would like to thank the City of New York Mills, West Central Initiative, Springboard for the Arts, Bigger Associates and the Bush Foundation for supporting this event.

For more information, call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.