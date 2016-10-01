Real Men Sing Festival is Oct. 1

Keeping the men happy at the Real Men Sing festival not only involves the music of the day, but the camaraderie of others as they socialize with others who enjoy singing. And cookies, lots and lots of cookies with milk. Submitted photo

Throughout the Real Men Sing festival there are opportunities for break out sessions as they learn vocal parts. Here Tony Sanders, choir/band teacher for Browerville Public Schools, reviews some music with a group at the 2015 RMS festival. Submitted photo

Attendees will be junior high and high school students together with area men's choral groups who will participate in a full day workshop beginning at noon on the day of the concert. The concert is open to the public and will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Staples Motley High School Gymnasium with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The host chorus is the Staples Area Men's Chorus (SAMC) who began this tradition in hopes of keeping men singing throughout high school and into adulthood. SAMC Director Rob Freelove looks forward to his first year as SAMC Director and participating as host at this annual event.

"I'm excited to get the men together where they can be guys and sing, and not worry about the normal high school things like peer pressure and other things that may interfere with their enjoying singing," he said.

Area schools who have not yet registered are welcome to register junior high and high school aged choirs by visiting the www.staplesmen.org website. There is no charge to students to attend this event and this has been made possible by the generous donations of SAMC audience members and other community donations.

In 2015 there were 329 singers participating in this annual event, and the SAMC hopes to encourage more student participation. Participating schools have included Bertha-Hewitt, Brainerd, Browerville, Little Falls, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Marshall, New York Mills, Park Rapids, Pequot Lakes, Pillager, Pine River, Sebeka, Staples-Motley, North Dakota State University and St. Cloud State University. This year Bemidji State University is anticipated to join these ranks.

Participants will be broken down into two groups based on their ages, adult and high school students participating in Real Men Sing (RMS) and the junior high group participating in RMSjr!

RMS will be conducted by Dr. Bret Amundson, Director of Choral Activities and Director of General Education at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. Dr. Amundson directs the Concert Choir, Bella Voce, and Women's Choir, teaches courses in music education and conducting, and is the Director of the College's Dignitas program. He is also the Artistic Director of the Lake Superior Youth Chorus, the Artistic Director of the Twin Ports Choral Project, and the Choir Director at Pilgrim Congregational Church.

RMSjr! will be conducted by Dr. Sarah Cohen also of the College of St. Scholastica where she serves as the Assistant Director of Choral Activities and Vocal Music Education. Dr. Cohen directs the Women's Choir, Men's Choir, and Concert Choir, as well as teaches courses in vocal music education and conducting, supervises vocal music education student teachers, and teaches a freshman Dignitas course. In the Duluth community, she is the Assistant Chorus Master of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra Choir, Assistant Artistic Director of the Lake Superior Youth Chorus, Director of the LSYC Prelude Program, and sings with the Twin Ports Choral Project.

Attendees participate in workshops throughout the day and then will have an opportunity to participate and enjoy a talent show performed for the participants only prior to final rehearsals for the evening concert which is open to the public.

SAMC mass chorus pieces will be varied to provide the audience with different genres of music. Among the selections, they will be singing a 16th century piece and a piece from a musical, the song called Coffee in a Cardboard Cup, with words that makes a person stop and reflect. This song by Mandy Patinkin reflects on people living in a fast-paced society: "The trouble with the world today it seems to me, Is coffee in a cardboard cup...The trouble with the world today is plain to see, Is everything is hurry up...." The song continues to suggest that folks take time to visit with a waitress at the diner, and enjoy the benefits a small town community (such as Staples) has to offer.

This project is made possible by a grant provided by the Five Wings Arts Council with funds from the McKnight Foundation supplemented with Legacy funds and with support from the Staples Lions Club, Staples Motley Area Community Foundation, National Joint Powers Alliance, 3M and Popplers Music.

Tickets for the Saturday evening concert can be purchased at www.staplesmen.org, from any chorus member, or at Nelson Insurance Agency, 325 2nd Avenue NE, Staples, MN.