Whiskey Creek Film Festival showing movies Sept. 16-22

The Whiskey Creek Film Festival draws people to the Cozy Theatre from across the region. PJ file photo

The Whiskey Creek Film Festival, featuring six award-winning films and free screenings of a film

made in and about Minnesota and a special family film, runs from Sept. 16-22.

"The 7th Fire" is a documentary filmed on the White Earth Reservation about gang activity. Executive producers Terrence Malick and Natalie Portman bring this important story to audiences. Free screenings of this film are Saturday and Sunday.

"Kubo and the Two Strings," a magical animated film from Japan, features the voices of Rooney Mara, Charlize Theron, Art Parkinson, Brenda Vacarro, Ralph Fiennes, and Matthew McConaughey. This family film will be shown for free on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

More details at whiskeycreekfilmfestival.org.

Additional films that are part of the festival include:

• The Hunt for the Wilderpeople — equal parts road comedy and rousing adventure story, this film focuses on learning from those around you, regardless of age or circumstance.

• Cafe Society — a bittersweet romance taking place in the 1930s by famed director and writer Woody Allen.

• Captain Fantastic — Viggo Mortenson lead a story about family and parenting in modern-day America.

• Don't Think Twice — a comedy about the lives of professional funny people and the conflicts they experience between ambition and friendship.

• Little Men — With a firm grasp on the duality implicit in its title, Little Men is a story that's neither tragic nor triumphal in the way it resolves itself, but rather one that's sadly, even satisfyingly true.

• The Music of Strangers — Yo Yo Ma and his Silk Road Ensemble show that music truly is the universal language.

The festival committee has been working to improve food service during the festival. Jonny's Food Truck will be serving sandwiches and an assortment of sides on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tables will be set up at Pemberton Law Office, which is across the street from the Cozy Theatre. In addition, Larry's Pizza, the Cyber Cafe and Pizza Ranch have special offers too.

Festival passes are available at the Cozy Theatre box office, the New York Mills Cultural Center, Beagle/Wolf Books in Park Rapids, the Cyber Cafe and An Open Book in Wadena. Festival passes (six films) may be shared and are $30. The festival pass saves $12 ($2 per film) over the cost of a pass. Every festival pass also includes a coupon redeemable at participating restaurants in Wadena. Individual film admission tickets are available at the Cozy Theatre box office.

A complete schedule of movies is posted on the festival website at www.whiskeycreekfilmfestival.org.

The Whiskey Creek Film Festival is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.