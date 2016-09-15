Entertainment briefs - Sept. 15 edition

Current Artist-in-Residence Robin Rozanski, of Loft Literary Center fame, offers a letter-writing workshop at the Cultural Center in New York Mills. The workshop will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Gallery at the Cultural Center and is given by Minneapolis-based writer and instructor, Rozanski.

On the workshop, Robin says, "Whether passing along advice to children or connecting with an old friend, real letters are satisfying in a way that emails aren't. This isn't about calligraphy, it's about sharing life and thoughts, combining small moments with big ideas. We practice with writing prompts, and start your own letters, even if you don't know who you want to write to yet."

In New York Mills as part of the Center's Arts Retreat artist residency program, Rozanski is interested in fiction of all lengths, from flash fiction to novels, usually literary in genre. Exploring themes of mortality and humanity through characterizations of illness or physical deformity, occasionally her work tends toward fantastic or speculative elements.

Rozanski earned a Master of Arts in English from the University of Central Florida. She is currently working on her second novel.

The workshop is free to attend and open to all, with light refreshments served.

For more information, call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.

Wadena Area Community Band rehearsals set for second, fourth, fifth Tuesdays

The Wadena Area Community Band will meet the second, fourth and fifth Tuesdays for rehearsal from 7-9 p.m. at the Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School band room.

For more information, contact Lea Snyder at (218) 631-7069.