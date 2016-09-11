Used book sale slated for Sept. 20

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come and experience the artistry of Native Pride Dancer, Larry Yazzie, as he performs thru flamboyant and majestic movements passed down by his ancestors thru song and dance. This fascinating program will be at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium on Monday, Sept. 12, at 1:30 p.m. This is another Legacy program provided for our community free of charge by the Minnesota Legacy Amendment.

The Friends of the Library Used Book Sale will be held at the Wadena Depot beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Book donations will be welcome starting at 8 a.m. continuing until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Book sales will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday hours will be 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Adult fiction

"Bullseye," by Patterson and Ledwidge - Snow blankets the avenues of Manhattan's exclusive Upper West Side. The storm is the perfect cover for a fashionable, highly trained team of lethal assassins as they prowl the streets, hunting their prey. But their first hit is simply target practice. Their next mission may very well turn the Cold War red-hot once again. Stepping directly into the line of fire, the president of the United States is in New York for a summit at the United Nations with his Russian counterpart. Pulled away from his family and pressed into service, Detective Michael Bennett must trace the source of a threat that could rip the country apart - and ignite a war the likes of which the world has never seen. With allegiances constantly in doubt and no one above suspicion, only Bennett can save the president and the country before the assassins' deadly kill shot hits its mark.

"Dark Carousel," by Christine Feehan - In the new Carpathian novel from No. one New York Times bestselling author Christine Feehan, a woman falls prey to the seductive allure of the past and a vampire warrior's intoxicating embrace. The moment Charlotte Vintage walks into his club, Tariq Asenguard's blood is set on fire. The ancient Carpathian had given up hope of finding his lifemate, but now he will do anything to make Charlotte his own. What Tariq doesn't know is that Charlotte is using herself and her best friend as bait to try to draw out the bloodthirsty killers who have already murdered Charlotte's brother and mentor. Charlotte is familiar with Tariq. Not only is he one of the richest and most eligible bachelors in the city, but he's also a renowned collector of old carousel horses, which Charlotte restores. Their shared passion opens Charlotte up to trusting him with her life and with the desire she can no longer control. But it also makes her vulnerable to a centuries-old curse that will unite her and Tariq in a war against the enemies of humans and Carpathians alike.

"Deadly Fate" by Heather Graham - When Clara Avery, an entertainer working on the Fate, an Alaskan cruise ship, goes to nearby Bear Island, she comes across a scene of bloody mayhem. She also comes across Thor Erikson, who will soon be a member of the FBI's elite paranormal unit, the Krewe of Hunters. Thor's been sent from the Alaska field office to investigate several grotesque killings, with the dead posed to resemble the victims of notorious murderers. The prime suspect is a serial killer Thor once put behind bars. The man escaped from a prison in the Midwest, and all the evidence says he was headed to Alaska. Thor and Clara share an unusual skill: the ability to communicate with the dead. Their growing love, and their contact with the ghosts of the victims, brings them together to solve the case and prevent a deadly fate of their own.

"A Love Transformed" by Tracie Peterson, "Curious Minds" by Janet Evanovich, "Damaged" by Lisa Scottoline, "Don't Let Go" by Jaci Burton, "Don't Tempt Me" by Lori Foster, "Drive Time" by Hank P. Ryan, "Family Tree" by Susan Wiggs, "Insidious" by Catherine Coulter, "Just What I Needed" by Lorelei James, "Sting" by Sandra Braun, "Sweet Tomorrows" by Macomber, "The Secrets She Kept" by Brenda Novak, "The Swarm" by Orson Scott Card, "The Sixth Idea" by P.J. Tracy, "Three Sisters Three Queens" by Philippa Gregory and "Smooth Operator" by Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall.

Adult non fiction

"30 Days Grain Free" "Amish Friends Harvest Cookbook" by Wanda Bernstetter, "Artists' Painting Techniques," "Fed and Fit" by Cassy Garcia, "Inspiralize Everything" by Ali Maffucci, "Nobody" by Marc L., "Our Family Dreams" by Daniel Smith and "Trump Revealed" by M. Kranish.

Biographies

"American Heiress" by Jeffrey Toobin, "Look at You Now" by Liz Pryor and Presto!" by Penn Jillette.

Large print fiction

"Bullseye" by Patterson and Ledwidge, "Curious Minds" by Evanovich and Sutton, "Defender" by Diana Palmer, "Family Tree" by Susan Wiggs, "Sweet Tomorrows" by Debbie Macomber, "Unforgiven" by Mary Balogh and "Where Hope Prevails" by Oke.

Adult west

"Shoot" by Loren D. Estleman.

Graphic novels

"Stone Man Mysteries" (Book one) by Yolen/Stemple/Zangara.

Junior fiction

"Where are you going Baby Lincoln" by Dicamillo.

Junior non fiction

"A Treasury of American Presidents-Grover Cleveland Again!" by Ken Burns, "Hotel Valhalla" by Guide to the Norse World and "Smithsonian Maker Lab."

Easy reader

"Have No Fear Halloween is Here" by Rabe, "Meet Tracker" by Smith, "Pokeman the Rescue Mission" by Barbo, "Speed Lights!" by Mangval and "Yo-Kai Are Real!" by RaRusu.

Easy

"88 Instruments" by Chris Barton, "Abracadabra It's Spring!" by Ann O'Brien, "Berenstein Bears Pirate Adventure," "Dirt + Water = Mud" by K. Hannigan, "Fiona"s Lace" by Patricia Polacco, "Journey" by Aaron Becker, "Quest" by Aaron Becker, "Spaghetti in a Hot Dog Bun" by Dismandy, "The Girl Who Never Made Mistakes" by Pett and Rubinstein, "The Most Magnificent Thing" by Spires, "The Snatchabook" by Helen Docherty, "Tell Me a Tattoo Story" by McGhee, "What do you do With an Idea?' by Yamada and "What do you do With a Problem? by Yamada.

Junior DVDs

"Angry Birds Movie."

Adult DVDs

"11.22.63," "Blacklist Complete 3rd Season, "Castle" Complete 8th Season, "Mothers' Day" and "Vampire Diaries"- Complete 7th Season.