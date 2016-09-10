Entertainment briefs - Sept. 8 edition

Northern Lights Chorale, under the direction of Gary Stennes, will begin rehearsals for the Christmas concert Monday, Sept. 12. Rehearsals will be held every Monday at 7 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sebeka. Tentative concert date is Dec. 4. All singers are welcome.

For more information, call Margaret Pohlman at (218) 430-0137 or Anne Graham at (218) 837-6141.

Square dancing set for Sept. 13

Wadena Whirlaways will be starting modern square dancing lessons on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lakewood Care Center dining room in Staples. The first lesson is free. Please wear casual clothing and comfortable shoes.

For more information, call Jan at (218) 894-1821 or linda at (218) 894-3946.

Plant and produce swap set for Set. 10

A regional plant and produce swap is being held at Green Island on the north edge of Wadena on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is a gathering to trade and sell gardening and horticultural items of all kinds and everyone is invited. Bring produce, potted plants, cuttings, transplants, seeds, fertilizers, cut flowers, tools, preserves, canned goods, books, etc. There will be informational tables as well. Trading and cashless exchange is encouraged but items may be priced and sold. Setup is the day before, or up until 9 a.m. on the date.

There is no cost for a 10' x 10' space and no requirement to fill the entire space. Bring your own needs such as table, chairs, blanket, umbrella, etc. You should reserve a spot well ahead by emailing kentscheer@outlook.com. Or phone Mary Schmit (218) 631-3854 with questions and ideas.

This event is sponsored by the garden clubs of the region.

Yazzie to dance Sept. 12 at Memorial Auditorium

Come and experience the artistry of Native Pride Dancer, Larry Yazzie, as he performs through flamboyant and majestic movements passed down by his ancestors through song and dance. This program will be at Memorial Auditorium on Monday, Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Yazzie, founder and artistic director of Native Pride Productions, Inc. (established 2003), is an international lecturer, educator, performer, model, actor and recipient of the prestigious 2012 A.P. Anderson Award. This program is inclusive for special education students, including the ASL.

Based in Saint Paul, Yazzie performs locally, regionally, nationally and internationally in numerous schools, universities, and festivals across the country and throughout the world.

For the complete schedule of Legacy funded events at Kitchigami Libraries, visit the Kitchigami Regional Library website: www.krls.org and click on Legacy Events.