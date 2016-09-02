Entertainment briefs - Sept. 1 edition

Join author Joel Arnold at noon on Sept. 8 at the Wadena County Museum to learn more about his book "Ox Cart Angel." Arnold is the fourth in the Minnesota Voices series, a free noontime program that features book signings and interviews with Minnesota writers. "Ox Cart Angel" is a novel set in 1862 that follows 13-year old Claire and her father as they set out on a journey from the Dakota Territory to St. Paul, hoping to catch up to a caravan of Metis fur traders. The Wadena County Museum is currently displaying a traveling exhibit called "Fur Trade in Minnesota," an interactive exhibit from the Minnesota Historical Society.

The Museum is located at 603 Jefferson Street North, Wadena. It is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (218) 631-9079.

DuChaine concert set for Sept. 2

The Cultural Center is kicking off the Labor Day weekend with the return of Kent DuChaine, American blues singer and steel guitarist from Fort Gaines, Ga. His concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 at the Cultural Center in New York Mills.

DuChaine was born in Minnesota to a French Canadian-Chippewa mother and Norwegian American father, but he earned his chops as a blues guitarist traveling over a hundred thousand miles every year, playing in a vast array of venues across North America and Europe.

Currently, DuChaine lives in Georgia with wife, Sarah, in the home he built himself by reading do-it-yourself manuals. His first five instruments were the electric guitar, ukelele, clarinet, tenor guitar and piano.

The DuChaine blues concert is part of a Fall Concert Series from the Cultural Center which features a different musical artist every month and culminates in the Longest Night Music Festival on Dec. 21.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $12 at the door, and $5 for students. Members receive a $2 discount. Beverages will be for sale at venue.

For more information, call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.

3rd Annual Little Big Year Kick-Off slated for Sept. 6

The kickoff for the Third Annual Little Big Year will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the Cultural Center in New York Mills from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The Little Big Year is a bird sighting program designed for anyone interested in birding--from novice to expert--no matter age or location in Minnesota. The group participates in various activities over the course of a year including bird sighting walks, presentations by various speakers who are knowledgeable about birds and other wildlife, the Christmas Bird Count, the Great Backyard Bird Count and a Little Big Year movie night.

There is a registration fee of $10 which is waived for children 16 and under.

For more information, please contact Alice Martin at (218) 385-3245 or call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.

Age of Sigmar model contest on tap Sept. 7

Games Workshop is partnering with An Open Book to promote their tabletop game, Age of Sigmar (Warhammer), with a model painting contest.

Beginning Wednesday Aug. 31 participants can stop by An Open Book to pick up a free unassembled model to paint. Completed models must be brought back to be photographed by Wednesday Sept. 7. Photographs will be sent to Games Workshop to be voted on and winners will be posted to An Open Book's Facebook page.

Prizes award are: first: Storm of Sigmar Miniatures Game of Combat and Tactics Model Kit ($33); second and third: Getting Started with Warhammer Age of Sigmar Guide and Model ($8)

Participants may complete their entry at home. If participants would like to try out Games Workshop paints and supplies they can bring their model to An Open Book on Saturday Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. where paints, brushes, clippers and other supplies will be available for use in the Community Room (Lower Level of Jefferson Square).

Age of Sigmar (Warhammer) is an interactive table top game where participants assemble and paint models and scenery to role play various campaigns in the Warhammer universe. This activity is geared toward individuals age 12 and up.

For more information, contact Gillette Kempf at An Open Book, (218) 632-2665 or bookseller@anopenbookmn.com.