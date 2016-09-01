Nimrod Jubilee Days set for Labor Day weekend

A street dance sponsored by Nimrod Bar and Grill featuring "Eden Valley Play Boys" kicks off the weekend at from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

Friday is the queen pageant at Nimrod Hall at 6 p.m. followed by a sanctioned NPRA Bull Ride at 7 p.m. on Highway 12 East (Troy Meech Ranch). The band "Audio Throttle" will start at 10 p.m. and is sponsored by Nimrod Bar and Grill.

A pancake breakfast is served from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday by the baseball field. A 5K and 10K run starts at 8 a.m. Call (218) 837-6517 or email nimrodrun@hotmail.com. Other Saturday activities include a softball tournament, horseshoe tournament, treasure hunt, kids games, mud volleyball and bean bags.

Sign-up for the horseshoe tournament is at 9 a.m. Saturday for doubles and 1 p.m. for singles. Call Danny Warmblood at (218) 539-0429 for more information.

The mud volleyball tournament starts at 10 a.m. Only 20 teams will be accepted. Call (218) 640-3939 for more information.

The Jubilee Days parade is at noon followed by a fun show at the horse arena. Bingo is at

Sunday's events start with another pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. followed by a 9 a.m. church service at Nimrod Lutheran Church.