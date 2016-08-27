Step back in time at Finn Creek Folk Festival

A staple at every Finn Creek Folk Festival, the annual tractor pull features numerous classes and is always a fan favorite. Photo by Anna Erickson/Pioneer Journal

Taking a step back in time, all while providing activities and entertainment for the entire family, is the continued goal for this year's offering of Finn Creek Folk Festival.

Located just a few miles outside of the town of New York Mills, this summer festival staple is back in full force this year.

Everything kicks off for this two-day festival on Saturday morning with pancakes served in the dining hall at 7:30 a.m. From there, guests can head over and enjoy the antique tractor and kiddie pulls from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday

Saturday's slate of music features Gary Timbs, of Staples, who will delight the crowd with songs of faith and family. Timbs will hold two performances at noon and 2 p.m.

Also scheduled for Saturday will be Diane Jarvi, of Minneapolis, a singer, songwriter, guitarist and kantele. She will perform at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Chuck Gust, of East Grand Forks, will entertain with his accordion playing at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday begins with a bakery breakfast served in the morning and then proceeds with the antique tractor pull beginning at 1 p.m.

The music scene on Sunday will feature two performances Allen and Matt Carlson, a classic country and gospel music duo from Hamburg at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. In addition, Erik Keranen and the Blue Spurs, from Detroit Lakes, will perform at 1 and 2 p.m. Finnish music will be played at 3:45 p.m. Sunday

Loads of entertainment and activities are set to take place throughout the day at Finn Creek as well such as food offerings.

Both days food will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. consisting of concessions, Finnish treats, homemade pies and ice cream. The festival's kitchen and dining building is the place to be for any festival goer looking to grab a bite to eat.

Local area artists will also be on hand displaying their works as well as authentic Finnish products including glassware, textiles, candy, sauna supplies and more.

Many demonstrations and tours are set to take place at the festival too including tours of the museum, out buildings, schoolhouse, chapel and town hall.

Demonstrations include the popular blacksmith shop as well as the looming exhibit.

Taking place Aug. 27 and 28, Finn Creek is located three miles east of New York Mills, then south 2 and half miles on Highway 106 before heading a half mile west on 340th St.

Admission to the Finn Creek Folk Festival is set at $4 for adults each day, or $6 for both days. Children age 6-12 are $1 with anyone under six years old admitted for free.

There will be RV parking available for the festival with a suggested donation of $25 per night.