This fall's programs will again be located at Armory Square in Park Rapids, where renovations now include restrooms on the auditorium level. Programs are on Tuesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. during September and October. All programs are open to the public, are free of charge and are handicap accessible. Refreshments are provided.

HCLL is a non-profit, volunteer-operated educational organization that has presented eight programs each spring and fall since 2001, with funding provided by private donations and seven area townships.

A unique event will be offered on Oct. 11 - a collector's extravaganza. Anyone with a personal collection of dolls, stamps, model cars, etc. may pick up an application with complete details at any HCLL event and submit it by Sept. 23.

Here is this fall's schedule:

Sept. 6: "Statue of Liberty - Two decades of effort, almost impossible odds." Historian David Jones returns on the statue's 130th anniversary to explore its idea, construction and meaning.

Sept. 13: "Firewood Happens - Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness in Minnesota's Northwoods." Author Mike Lein shares stories, humor and insight from his newly published book.

Sept. 20: "Retracing a Voyageur's Journey." Adventurers Steve Orr and Tom Jessen will share their photos, stories and objects from their authentic recreation of a voyageur's trip.

Sept. 27: "World War II Memories." Local legend Edric Clarke imparts first-hand impressions of World War II service in England's Royal Air Force.

Oct. 4: "Park Rapids Then and Now." History buff Rod Nordberg will delve into changes in Park Rapids' appearance through the decades, and Park Rapids Chamber of Commerce Director Nicole Lalum will illustrate the current state of tourism and business.

Oct. 11: "Collector's Extravaganza" You are invited to bring and display your personal collections of items such as dolls, stamps, trolls, toys, tools, buttons, etc. Pick up an application with complete details including the Sept. 23 deadline instructions at any HCLL event. Then come and wander through a wide range of interesting and unusual collections.

Oct. 18: "Jesse James in Minnesota." Retired Minneapolis Police Captain and amateur historian Loren Evenrud recounts the exploits of the infamous James gang in Minnesota.

Oct. 25: "Images of Mexico." Lowell Wolff's unique photography has earned him a reputation as having a sharp eye and memorable photographs from his travels.