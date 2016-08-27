Entertainment briefs - Aug. 25 edition

Richard Broderick, author of "Jesus of Walmart," is coming to An Open Book in Wadena on Saturday, Sept. 3 for a reading and signing. The event is scheduled to go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During his presentation, he will share the story behind how the book came to be and read a few of his favorite poems, which all touch on the human condition. Broderick got the inspiration for his latest book during a late night visit to Walmart with his son, where they came across a number of people who Broderick thought would have been the people Jesus would want to serve if he were still alive.

More information can be found on the book's website, www.jesusofwalmart.com.

Free events at An Open Book set for August, September

Following are the upcoming free events at An Open Book:

• Aug. 24, 4 p.m., Magic The Gathering Casual Play, Community Room, Lower Level

• Aug. 25, 6 p.m., NAMI, Community Room, Lower Level

• Aug. 31, 4 p.m., Magic The Gathering Casual Play, Community Room, Lower Level

• Sept. 1, 6 p.m., NAMI, Community Room, Lower Level

• Sept. 2, 12-1 p.m., Lunch with an Author ~ Tim Jollymore The Advent of Elizabeth, Burlington Northern Park (BYOB, burgers, dogs, and chips provided)

• Sept. 7, 4 p.m., Magic The Gathering Casual Play, Community Room, Lower Level

• Sept. 8, 6 p.m., NAMI, Community Room, Lower Level

Community Dinner on tap Aug. 30

A free community dinner will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena. St. John Lutheran Church parish hall in Wadena. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints is sponsoring the meal. The menu includes taco salad, watermelon, rolls, dessert and beverage. All are welcome to attend the free dinner.