Railroad Days celebration is this weekend in Staples

The Staples Motley Chamber of Commerce will be holding the 2016 Railroad Days Celebration Aug. 25-28 in Staples.

The celebration starts Thursday, Aug. 25 with the Little Red Caboose Variety Show at 7 p.m. at Centennial Auditorium. Each day is packed with many activities planned for all age levels.

Some of the popular events of Friday, Aug. 26 include Lakewood Health System's Golf Classic, the fireworks, Twisted Sisters Car Show, Legacy Garden's Ice Cream Social and the Ag Center Field Day.

Just a few of Saturday's events are the Kiddie's Tractor Pull, vendors, Music General dancers, Staples-Motley Music Booster's Cardinal Classic, an outdoor concert/street dance featuring "Sell Out Stero" and the chili-cookoff. Sacred Heart Church will host children's games and the Alliance Church will have a corn feed. The Friends of the Library will have root beer floats and Trinity Lutheran Church will have a pancake breakfast.

Back by popular demand is the Railroad Days Car Show, which will be at the Staples Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., sponsored by NAPA Auto Parts and the Staples Motley Area Women of Today.

The ever-popular Leader Area Pig Races will be Saturday, Aug. 27 with two shows at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the parking lot of the Sacred Heart Catholic School. Businesses and individuals will be sponsoring pigs that will be showcased in the races to create friendly competition.

A gospel concert featuring Kayla Bailey has been added to this year's events. The concert is sponsored by the local Ministerial Association and is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Auditorium.

This is the third year for the "Staples Sings" contest featuring singers from ages 15-25 years of age at noon. Winners of this contest will represent Staples-Motley in St. Paul at Minnesota Sings in September.

A popular act on Sunday is the Wayne Renn Country concert, which is from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Old Model School on south side of Staples.

For more information on this great community celebration check out the website at www.staplesmotleychamber.org or by calling the Chamber office at (218) 894-3974.