Johnson to kick off summer reading program

This will be a family-friendly program to help kick off our annual summer reading program. Johnson is best known for his YouTube Channel, the Song-a-Day Project. For over 2,000 consecutive days, he and musician friends have uploaded a different song to the streaming service, and have amassed 30 million views.

Patrons under the age of 18 can also take advantage of the opportunity to sign up for the summer reading program. Programs and activities are planned for the eight weeks in June and July.

Young patrons can also sign up for summer reading online at www.krls.org and clicking on the Wadena location, or going to the library Facebook page and clicking on the pinned link.

This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008 which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota's arts and cultural heritage.