Doris Stengel is January Book Ends guest

"If you've shied away from poetry because you find it obscure, Doris will change your mind," says Book Ends moderator Jerry Mevissen. "She writes of common things, and you get it on the first reading."

Stengel has two books of poetry, "Small Town Lines" and "Arrival and Departure", from which she will read. Her poems reflect our day-to-day world and occasionally a fantasy world that only Doris inhabits. They span the life experience from birth to death and everything in between.

"If you made a New Year's resolution to expand your reading horizon, consider poetry," says Mevissen. "It's accessible, it's relevant, and it's brief."

Book Ends begins at 11 a.m. and concludes with book sales/autographs and lunch. Join us at The Uptown on Saturday, Jan. 13. No charge for the event.

For information, call Jerry Mevissen, (218) 472-3400.