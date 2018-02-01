Art For Lunch program debuts Feb. 1

Each month, on the first Thursday at noon, a new art project is facilitated by Center Education and Outreach Coordinator, Cheryl Bannes. All activities are 45 minutes long so as to be completed over a lunch period.

The Spring 2018 Art For Lunch schedule is as follows:

Feb. 1: Mardi Gras Masks - use a variety of materials to make masks elegant or wild.

March 1: Fabric Basket - Quickly and easily make a basket out of simple materials and fabric.

April 5: Bead and Brass Wire Brooches - Make a wire pin for yourself or as a gift.

May 3: Paper Birds - Watercolor materials, scissors and glue is all it takes to make cute 3D birds to hang in your window for spring.

Participants bring their own lunch, but beverages are provided by the Center. A $3 fee is charged to help cover the cost of supplies. Registration is encouraged. For adults and ages 16+.

For more information or to register for Art For Lunch, please call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.