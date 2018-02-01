Gallery opening followed by piano dedication at center

To properly celebrate the inevitability of this event, the shadow sighting and a recently gifted Baldwin piano, the Cultural Center in New York Mills presents Six More Weeks. This performance is free to attend and starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2.

The show features local reporter Eric Bervig's five-piece band, Chasing Clarence, with a unique brand of folk rock harmonies, underpinned by bassist Jesse Haugen of Ottertail. The evening, which highlights the band and a few solo piano selections, also includes a short-story told by award winning storyteller, Steve Maanum of Park Rapids. This piano dedication performance incorporates the work of long time musician Ron Bervig from Halstad.

The concert directly follows the gallery reception for Everyday Otter Tail County.

From 5 until 7 p.m. this same Friday, the artists Jon Solinger and Blayze Buseth are available to meet and give a short presentation on their works in the gallery. Solinger presents photography taken around Otter Tail County and Buseth showcases his character archetype ceramic vessels.

In this show is a series of artwork that sprung from Buseth's interest in representing people through symbolic carvings.

Solinger's recent photographic work involves rural places in his region, observing how physical and human geographies shape each other and making photographs in response to subtle and ordinary beauty.

The reception and concert are both free to attend and open to all. Light refreshments are served and a cash bar is available.

For more information, please call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.