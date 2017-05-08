Five Wings Arts Council seeks master artist award nominations

Anyone can nominate an artist for this distinction, which provides a $10,000 cash award, an original, custom designed, hand-crafted award, public recognition at the 2018 Celebration of the Arts and online presence on FWAC website.

In order to be eligible, nominees must have lived in Region Five for at least five years, must be a currently practicing artist, and not be currently enrolled in any degree-seeking program at any educational level, nor be a previous Five Wings Arts Council Master Artist Award recipient.

Selection criteria includes an evaluation of the artist's body of work which must represent an investigation and maturation of their personal creativity, must demonstrate a high aesthetic level of artistic ability, with a strong consistency of expression over the course of his/her career. The nominee should have made a significant impact, as demonstrated by respect of peers and community, contributions to excellence and public appreciation of the art form through teaching, preserving and/or advocacy.

Previous Master Artist award recipients are Kayleen Horsma painter from Menahga, Charles Kapsner, painter from Little Falls, Jeff Kreitz sculptor of Breezy Point and Doris Stengl, poet from Brainerd. More information and access to the online nomination form can be found at the Five Wings website, www.fwac.org. For further details about the Five Wings Master Artist Award program, visit the Five Wings Arts Council website.

This program is funded through support from the McKnight Foundation, which supports an environment in which artists are valued leaders in our community, with access to the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.

The Five Wings Arts Council is one of eleven regional arts councils in Minnesota. Its mission is to encourage and promote arts creation, appreciation, and education through grant programs and technical assistance in order to enhance the quality of life for Minnesota residents in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena Counties.

Contact the Five Wings Arts Council for more information, (877) 654-2166 or email vicki.fwac@arvig.net.