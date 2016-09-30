Photo walk in downtown Wadena Saturday

Photography enthusiasts - both professional and amateur - are invited to meet at the Boondocks Café in downtown Wadena at 9 a.m. The walk leader, Lisa Haste, is organizing the Wadena walk, which is free and open to anyone.

The local event is part of the Scott Kelby Worldwide Photo Walk, which has been dubbed the world's largest global and social photography event. It has grown immensely in size and popularity since the inaugural walk in 2007. Last year, more than 25,000 photographers of all walks of life and skill level converged to explore their corners of the world through photography and social community. Thousands of cities across the world participate.

The concept of a photo walk is simple. Photo walks are created by walk leaders in cities all over the world. Walkers meet up at a pre-designated location — downtown areas, zoos, business parks — to spend a few hours socializing, capturing images and sharing with like-minded people. At the end of the photo walk, most groups convene at local restaurants or taverns to share their images and experiences over food.

In addition to the event, photo walkers will be able to upload their favorite picture to the Photo Walk contest for a chance to win a one-year membership to www.kelbyone.com, a DSLR camera, gift cards, apps, camera bags and more. A grand prize winner and 10 finalists will be selected by Scott Kelby.

The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Register at www.worldwidephotowalk.com, locate your city and complete the free signup form.

This year, photo walkers are encouraged to help support this year's initiative to "Walk with a Purpose" by donating to the Springs of Hope Orphanage in Kenya.

Additionally, participants can connect socially before, during and after the event using the hashtag #WWPW2016 hash tag on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Those interested in more information about the Wadena walk can contact walk leader Lisa Haste at lisahaste@brainerd.net.