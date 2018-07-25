Registration open for Chautauqua workshops/classes to be held at Old Wadena County Park
As part of the Old Wadena Rendezvous Aug. 11 and 12 at Old Wadena County Park on the Crow Wing River the Old Wadena Society is producing hands-on classes and workshops both before and during the Rendezvous. All of these classes are at no charge to participants during this first pilot project year.
These Chautauqua events are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, and with funding from the Staples/Motley Community Foundation, Staples Lions and local businesses.
Puppet Worlds Come Alive
Margo McCreary — storyteller and puppeteer will lead a Chautauqua on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, July 29-Aug. 1. Class will meet at Old Wadena Park from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the remainder of the class. Participants will take some time to make hand puppets, but the main part of the Chautauqua will focus on creating a compelling story and telling it through words and, most importantly, movement. Participants will make their debut as storytelling artists-bringing puppets to life- at the Rendezvous. Pre—register for this free class by calling 218-371-6403.
Traditional American Indian flute
Jake Kaehne teaches how to play the beautiful sounds in the traditional pentatonic music of Indian people. Flutes provided, or students may choose to purchase a wooden flute of their own (approximate cost $90). Class meets from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (Aug. 7-10) followed with a flute performance at the Rendezvous.
Call (218) 371-6403 to register for this free class.
Paint a mini barn quilt
Beth Kern, Mary Noska, and Lisa Kajer will lead participants in the creation of a 2-foot by 2-foot mini barn quilt in four colors during the two days of the Rendezvous from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Chautauqua leaders will lead participants through design, drafting, taping and painting a quilt on a primed two-sided MDO board.
Register for this free class by calling 218-371-6403. All materials are provided.
Build a birdhouse
Jon Hamberg will lead students in this introduction to carpentry. Each day of the Rendezvous all ages are engaged in creating a useful birdhouse to take home. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days of the Rendezvous. Pre-registration not required.
Square Dance
Fun to watch, even more fun to dance. Join the Wadena Whirlaways on Saturday at the Rendezvous at 1 p.m. Learn the basics of square dancing. All ages welcome.
Canoeing
Canoeing/kayaking workshop Saturday at 1 p.m. with Bob Schaefer, including information on traditional birch bark canoes and hands on canoeing/kayaking with focus on paddling techniques. Saturday and Sunday displays of birch bark and cedar strip canoes. Hafeman Boat Works from Bigfork will be bringing birch bark canoes. Pre-registration not required.