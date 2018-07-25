These Chautauqua events are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, and with funding from the Staples/Motley Community Foundation, Staples Lions and local businesses.

Puppet Worlds Come Alive

Margo McCreary — storyteller and puppeteer will lead a Chautauqua on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, July 29-Aug. 1. Class will meet at Old Wadena Park from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the remainder of the class. Participants will take some time to make hand puppets, but the main part of the Chautauqua will focus on creating a compelling story and telling it through words and, most importantly, movement. Participants will make their debut as storytelling artists-bringing puppets to life- at the Rendezvous. Pre—register for this free class by calling 218-371-6403.

Traditional American Indian flute

Jake Kaehne teaches how to play the beautiful sounds in the traditional pentatonic music of Indian people. Flutes provided, or students may choose to purchase a wooden flute of their own (approximate cost $90). Class meets from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (Aug. 7-10) followed with a flute performance at the Rendezvous.

Call (218) 371-6403 to register for this free class.

Paint a mini barn quilt

Beth Kern, Mary Noska, and Lisa Kajer will lead participants in the creation of a 2-foot by 2-foot mini barn quilt in four colors during the two days of the Rendezvous from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Chautauqua leaders will lead participants through design, drafting, taping and painting a quilt on a primed two-sided MDO board.

Register for this free class by calling 218-371-6403. All materials are provided.

Build a birdhouse

Jon Hamberg will lead students in this introduction to carpentry. Each day of the Rendezvous all ages are engaged in creating a useful birdhouse to take home. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days of the Rendezvous. Pre-registration not required.

Square Dance

Fun to watch, even more fun to dance. Join the Wadena Whirlaways on Saturday at the Rendezvous at 1 p.m. Learn the basics of square dancing. All ages welcome.

Canoeing

Canoeing/kayaking workshop Saturday at 1 p.m. with Bob Schaefer, including information on traditional birch bark canoes and hands on canoeing/kayaking with focus on paddling techniques. Saturday and Sunday displays of birch bark and cedar strip canoes. Hafeman Boat Works from Bigfork will be bringing birch bark canoes. Pre-registration not required.