Entertainment briefs - April 5 edition

The New Standards is a minimalist jazz trio formed in Minneapolis in 2005 and composed of Chan Poling (of The Suburbs), John Munson (Semisonic, Trip Shakespeare and The Flops) and Steve Roehm (Rhombus, Electropolis and Billy Goat). With Poling on piano, Munson on bass, and Roehm on vibraphone, the band reinterprets songs from a wide variety of genres, from classics like Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'My Favorite Things' to 'London Calling' by The Clash.

Snacks are served and a cash bar is available at the show. Tickets are $15 at the door, $12 in advance (members get a $2 discount) and students get in for just $5.

For more information or to buy tickets, please call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.

Prince/Princess tea party slated for April 8

Sebeka Community Asset Builders will be holding their third annual Prince and Princess Tea. This event will be held April 8 from 1-2:30 p.m. and is for children in sixth grade and younger. Come dressed as royally as you wish and join us for refreshments, dancing and story time with our local royalty. Parents are asked to stay and supervise your children. Prizes and goodie bags for the cancelled egg hunt will be handed out.

Please contact Raina Connor if you want to attend a class at rconnor@sebeka.k12.mn.us or 218-837-6574.

Class on succulents set for May 10

Want to learn more about the new craze in gardening? Succulents are the new "in" thing! Succulents and cacti come in a wide range of colors, textures and shapes. They have an ability to store moisture in their leaves and stems, allowing more latitude in their watering schedule. This class will discuss the wide variety of succulents as well as how they differ from other plants. Each person will plant and take home a potted succulent. If you have a small container that you would like to use for your succulent, feel free to bring it along, otherwise containers will be available. The class will be held May 10, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Sebeka School Ag room. Cost is $20 per person. Pre-register by April 27 by contacting Raina Connor at rconnor@sebeka.k12.mn.us or (218) 837-6574.