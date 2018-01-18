Entertainment briefs - Jan. 18 edition

The documentary nationally follows Winona LaDuke in the fight against Enbridge, seeking to put in the Sandpiper, a 640,000 barrel a day fracked oil pipeline across a new corridor in Northern Minnesota.

The Sandpiper project was defeated after a four year battle and this film chronicles that story.

For more information, visit www.blacksnakefilm.com.

Picturing The Good Life photo contest winner announced

A photo submitted by Leslie Rudrud of Wadena was selected as the most effective and appealing of this past month's public submissions to the Picturing the Good Life Wadena photo contest. The cash award of $25 recognizes winners for going beyond the mere content of the photo and emphasizing a pleasing aesthetic and use of technical skill.

Over the next several months, the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce will be collecting a pool of photographs to help publicize the Wadena area. Up to two prizes of $25 each will be awarded each month. Three Grand Prizes of $100 will be awarded at the end of the project. Additional images may be chosen as honorable mentions. A people's choice award will be chosen at the "Picturing the Good Life" exhibition to be held during the Wadena County Fair.

This project is funded by a grant from Region 5 Branding Project funded by the National Joint Powers Alliance.

To enter the contest visit: www.TheGoodLifeWadenaMinnesota.com.

Kicksledding available at Green Island

Kicksledding is now available on the trails at Green Island on the north edge of Wadena. This is an opportunity to get family, friends, or visitors outdoors for an unusual winter outing.

There are ten sleds available on an outdoor rack; five are sized for adults and five are sized for kids. Prepare first by watching YouTube videos on kicksledding so you know what to expect and what to do. Above all, know how to choose the right weather conditions for your visit: It is the opposite of good skiing conditions. The most fun is had when trails are packed, hard, and even icy. That means it is best after there has been a slight thaw and then a frieze, but it's nearly impossible during a fresh snowfall or during a melt. Choosing the right time for an outing makes the difference between hardly moving on a kicksled or practically sailing.

Free Community Kicksledding is provided by Green Island, Wadena Public Health, The Lamson Trust, and Operation Round-up. No reservations are needed and there is no cost. Sunny weekends can get busy with visitors making weekdays a good bet for available sleds. You can also email ahead for a report on trail conditions at the time (kentscheer@outlook.com). Green Island is located off from Highway 71 on the north side of Wadena near Kal's.

Love and Logic Parenting Program begins Feb. 4

Although kids can bring much joy, laughter and fulfillment into our lives, they can also be confusing, bewildering and downright frustrating at times. This often cause parents to wish their kids had been born with an instruction manual dangling from their necks! Love and Logic is fun to learn and easy to use and you don't have to be a therapist for it to work. Anyone can begin using love and logic almost immediately and the materials are designed to make learning these special techniques a highly entertaining experience. In addition to being funny, heartwarming and lovable, the stories used in the Love and Logic materials are all true and very instructive. You will enjoy listening to them over and over, sometimes just for the entertainment value, but always to help become the best parent, grandparent or teacher that you can be. The program will be held on Sunday afternoons from Feb. 4-March 4 from 1 -3 p.m. Child care is available. The cost is only $15 per couple/person. You will receive a manual to take home with you. CEU's are available for teachers and daycare providers. The program is promoted and financially supported by the Wadena County Family Service Collaborative. Register by contacting Raina Connor at rconnor@sebeka.k12.mn.us or (218) 837-6574.

Adult craft night on tap Feb. 12

Join crafter Kristen Paurus as she helps you create a string art mason jar with flowers sprouting from the top, all created on a wooden background to make displaying your creation a snap. Get ready for spring with this whimsical decor. The craft night will be held Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at The Home Place, located at 46970 County Highway 75. The cost is $35 per person. Pre-register by Jan. 29 by contacting Raina Connor at rconnor@sebeka.k12.mn.us or (218) 837-6574.

AARP offers Smart Driver classes for seniors

Participating in these classes allows a 10 percent reduction in car insurance each year for three years. The first class is for eight hours. The refresher is taken every three years and it is four hours. Classes are held at the Sebeka United Methodist Church. If a group of four or more wish to have a special time or date it can be arranged. These classes are designed to update a driver of the changing rules of the road and discuss any new laws or rules that have been implemented.

In case of inclement weather please confirm class day and time. All classes begin at 8 a.m. and coffee will be provided. Fee for the class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. The following is the schedule of offered classes:

• Jan. 20: eight- hour beginner class

• Feb. 17: four-hour refresher class

• March 17: eight-hour beginner class

• April 21: four-hour refresher class

• May 19: eight-hour beginner class

• June 16: four-hour refresher class

For more information call Kay Oehlenschlager at (218) 472-3288.

Art Bar 39 offered Quote Art event Feb. 24

Join in the fun of Quote Art! Art Bar 39 will be bringing in stencils to help you create your very own 12x12 painting. Every piece is different with a variety of 25-30 quotes to choose from.

The event will be held Feb. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $35 (includes one free drink). The class will be held at the Sebeka Event Center. Pre-register: by Feb. 16 (through community education or on Art Bar 39's website).