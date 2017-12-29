Entertainment briefs - Dec. 28 edition

Register by contacting Raina Connor at rconnor@sebeka.k12.mn.us or (218) 837-6574.

Dave Ramsey's "LEGACY JOURNEY" begins Jan. 8

This class leads members into a deeper look at what the Bible has to say about wealth and gives them practical tools for managing their resources and living a generous life. The Legacy Journey will show you how to live a legacy now while preparing to leave a legacy for your children and future generations to come. This is the class for those who want to finish strong!

The seven brand new lessons are snares and dares, the pinnacle point, the law of great gain, the road to awesome, safeguarding your legacy, generational legacy and called to generosity.

The seven-week sessions will be held on Mondays, beginning on Monday, Jan. 8, 6 - 8 p.m. at the Sebeka United Methodist Church and will be taught by Doug and Jayne Koskiniemi.

Please call (218) 837-5275 for more information or to register for the class. We need a minimum of six participants. Kits available for purchase at the first class.

Kids pillowcase making class slated for Jan. 17

Want a good night's sleep on a pillow covered in a case that you made yourself? Then this popular class is the class for you! Let Lacey Hendrickx lead you through sewing your very own pillowcase. Students in grades 3-6 are invited to sign up for this class. Sign up early as spots fill up quickly. The class will be held Jan. 17 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Sebeka School home ec room. The cost is $10 per person.

Register by contacting Raina Connor at rconnor@sebeka.k12.mn.us or (218) 837-6574.

Love and Logic Parenting Program begins Feb. 4

Although kids can bring much joy, laughter and fulfillment into our lives, they can also be confusing, bewildering and downright frustrating at times. This often cause parents to wish their kids had been born with an instruction manual dangling from their necks! Love and Logic is fun to learn and easy to use and you don't have to be a therapist for it to work. Anyone can begin using love and logic almost immediately and the materials are designed to make learning these special techniques a highly entertaining experience. In addition to being funny, heartwarming and lovable, the stories used in the Love and Logic materials are all true and very instructive. You will enjoy listening to them over and over, sometimes just for the entertainment value, but always to help become the best parent, grandparent or teacher that you can be. The program will be held on Sunday afternoons from Feb. 4-March 4 from 1 -3 p.m. Child care is available. The cost is only $15 per couple/person. You will receive a manual to take home with you. CEU's are available for teachers and daycare providers. The program is promoted and financially supported by the Wadena County Family Service Collaborative. Register by contacting Raina Connor at rconnor@sebeka.k12.mn.us or (218) 837-6574.

Snowshoes available for community use

Ever wanted to try snowshoeing but didn't know where to start? Sebeka School was able to purchase 40-50 pairs of snowshoes, in a variety of sizes, with a grant and they are available for use by the public! Have a free weekend and want to check a pair out? Want to take the whole family snowshoeing? Check them out on a Friday and return them on Monday at no cost. Contact Jill Walter at jwalter@sebeka.k12.mn.us or (218) 837-5101 ext. 104 to take advantage of this great opportunity.