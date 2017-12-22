Entertainment briefs - Dec. 21 edition

The Longest Night is an annual concert which brings together various and varied local and regional musical artists to each play a short set. The spirit of the event is to share in merrymaking and music-making on the winter solstice. Audience and performers bond in the warmth of community and commonality while the chilling December winds blow outside.

In the line-up this year are: Chasing Clarence, Day Gun, Laurie Kallevig, The Longest Night House Band, Ben Ranson, Dave Virnala and the Wadena Puppeteers.

The show starts at 7 p.m. This concert is free to attend and all are welcome. Refreshments are served and a cash bar with beer and wine is available.

For more information, call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339 or visit www.kulcher.org.

Love and Logic parenting program begins Feb. 4

Kids can bring much joy, laughter and fulfillment into people's lives, but they can also be confusing, bewildering and downright frustrating at times, often causing parents to wish their kids had been born with an instruction manual dangling from their necks.

Love and Logic is designed to be fun to learn and easy to use, and caregivers don't need to be therapists for it to work. Anyone can begin using Love and Logic methods almost immediately; the materials are made to be funny, heartwarming and lovable, as well as true and instructive.

The Love and Logic method can help parents, grandparents and teachers raise responsible, happy and well-adjusted kids. The five-week program is highly recommended for anyone who cares about youth, including school educators and day care providers.

The program will include new curriculum and will be held on Sunday afternoons from Feb. 4 to March 4, from 1-3 pm. Child care is available. The cost is $15 per couple/person, and that covers the cost of a take-home manual. CEUs are available for teachers and daycare providers. The program is promoted and financially supported by the Wadena County Family Service Collaborative.

Contact Raina to attend, at rconnor@sebeka.k12.mn.us or 218-837-6574. Pre-register by Jan. 18.

Dave Ramsey's 'Legacy Journey' begins Jan. 8

This class leads members into a deeper look at what the Bible has to say about wealth and gives them practical tools for managing their resources and living a generous life.

The Legacy Journey will show participants how to live a legacy now while preparing to leave a legacy for their children and future generations to come. This is the class for those who want to finish strong. The seven brand-new lessons are: snares and dares, the pinnacle point, the law of great gain, the road to awesome, safeguarding your legacy, generational legacy and called to generosity.

The seven-week sessions will be held on Mondays, beginning on Jan. 8, from 6-8 p.m. at the Sebeka United Methodist Church and will be taught by Doug and Jayne Koskiniemi.

Call 218-837-5275 for more information or to register for the class. Kits are available for purchase at the first class.