Entertainment briefs - Dec. 14 edition

This year, in addition to freshly brewed tea and delicious holiday treats, the event will include live music beginning at noon with singers from the Wadena Deer Creek Elementary school. They will be followed at p.m. by Mario Arroyo, a local musician who plays Pan Flutes. Arroyo is originally from Quito, Ecuador. He has performed with his Pan Flutes all over the world. He records, produces and performs relaxing instrumental music with his own handcrafted bamboo instruments. He also sells his music and instruments for other musicians in addition to giving lessons on how to play the Pan Flutes. The rest of the afternoon will include Christmas music played by area pianists on the Museum's 100 year-old piano.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information call (218) 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.

Winter birding presentation at the Cultural Center Dec. 19

All are invited to a free birding event at the Cultural Center in New York Mills on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Do you ever watch the birds in your backyard during the winter months and wonder how they survive the raging winds, driven snow and bone chilling cold? We have some answers for you.

The Little Big Year is happy to welcome Christine Herwig back to the Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Herwig, the Non-Game Wildlife Specialist for the Northwest Region of the DNR, will make a presentation about winter birding.

Come and find out the what, where and how of feeding our feathered friends, whether or not to offer them water, information about winter migration and irruptions and the strategies used by birds to survive the extreme conditions of a Minnesota winter.

This event is free and everyone is welcome. The Cultural Center is located at 24 Main Avenue North in New York Mills.

The Little Big Year, now in its fourth year, is a group of birders that meets several times a year and counts bird sightings throughout the year. Annual membership is only $10 and children 16 and under are free. Whether a novice or master, anyone interested in birds is welcome to join.

Contact Alice Martin at (218) 385-3245 for more information.

Love and Logic parenting program begins Feb. 4

Although kids can bring much joy, laughter and fulfillment into our lives, they can also be confusing, bewildering and downright frustrating at times. This often cause parents to wish their kids had been born with an instruction manual dangling from their necks! Love and Logic is fun to learn and easy to use and you don't have to be a therapist for it to work. Anyone can begin using love and logic almost immediately and the materials are designed to make learning these special techniques a highly entertaining experience. In addition to being funny, heartwarming and lovable, the stories used in the Love and Logic materials are all true and very instructive. You will enjoy listening to them over and over, sometimes just for the entertainment value, but always to help become the best parent, grandparent or teacher that you can be. The Love and Logic method will help you raise responsible, happy and well adjusted kids.

The five week program is highly recommended for anyone who cares about our youth and can work very well for educators in the school and day care providers.

The program will include new curriculum and will be held on Sunday afternoons from Feb. 4 to March 4 from 1-3 pm. Child care is available. The cost is only $15 per couple/person. You will receive a manual to take home with you. CEU's are available for teachers and daycare providers. The program is promoted and financially supported by the Wadena County Family Service Collaborative. Don't miss this opportunity!

Please contact Raina if you want to attend at rconnor@sebeka.k12.mn.us or (218) 837-6574. Pre-register by Jan. 18.

Dave Ramsey's "Legacy Journey" begins Jan. 8

This class leads members into a deeper look at what the Bible has to say about wealth and gives them practical tools for managing their resources and living a generous life. The Legacy Journey will show you how to live a legacy now while preparing to leave a legacy for your children and future generations to come. This is the class for those who want to finish strong! The seven brand new lessons are snares and dares, the pinnacle point, the law of great gain, the road to awesome, safeguarding your legacy, generational legacy and called to generosity.

The seven-week sessions will be held on Mondays, beginning on Monday, Jan. 8, 6-8 p.m. at the Sebeka United Methodist Church and will be taught by Doug and Jayne Koskiniemi.

Please call (218) 837-5275 for more information or to register for the class. We need a minimum of six participants. Kits available for purchase at the first class.

Motley UMC hosts Christmas concert Dec. 17

Motley UMC will host a Christmas concert Dec. 17 beginning at 4 p.m. Local artists, Staples-Motley school orchestra and Chamber Choir will be among the performers. There will be sing-alongs and free photos with Santa. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Motley UMC is located at 847 3rd Ave. S. in Motley.