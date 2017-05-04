'Kitchen Witches' performances set for May 5-7, 12-14
Madhatters Community Theatre will present "Kitchen Witches" a comedy, May 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. and May 7 at 2 p.m. in the Bernauer Building in Wadena. The comedy, directed by Michelle Curtis, will also have performances May 12-13 at 7 p.m. at the Bernauer Building and May 14 at 2 p.m. at Fair Oaks Lodge. There will be limited public seating for the performance at Fair Oaks.
Tickets are available at Thrifty White and online at www.madhattersinc.org. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
The play is funded in part by the Five Wings Arts Council.