Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    'Kitchen Witches' performances set for May 5-7, 12-14

    By hbull Today at 10:14 a.m.
    The cast and crew of "Kitchen Witches" includes, from left, Siobhane Touchette, Director Michelle Curtis, Jessica Keddy, Assistant Director Kendra Curtis, Bronwynn Touchette, Angie Reynolds, Doug Curtis and Kevin Klawitter. Heather Bullock/Wadena Pioneer Journal.

    Madhatters Community Theatre will present "Kitchen Witches" a comedy, May 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. and May 7 at 2 p.m. in the Bernauer Building in Wadena. The comedy, directed by Michelle Curtis, will also have performances May 12-13 at 7 p.m. at the Bernauer Building and May 14 at 2 p.m. at Fair Oaks Lodge. There will be limited public seating for the performance at Fair Oaks.

    Tickets are available at Thrifty White and online at www.madhattersinc.org. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

    The play is funded in part by the Five Wings Arts Council.

    Explore related topics:entertainmentMadhatterskitchen witches
    Advertisement
    randomness