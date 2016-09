Wadena firefighter Matt Rousslang hands out chili during Thursday night's chili cook-off in downtown Wadena. The firefighters won this year's cook-off and received the traveling trophy. (Anna Erickson/Wadena Pioneer Journal)

The Wadena Firefighters won the 2016 Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Chili Cook-off in downtown Wadena Thursday night. Brad Ellingworth picked up the trophy at the Chamber office Friday morning.

Chili chefs from Wadena businesses lined up along Jefferson Street in downtown to offer samples. People voted for their favorite chili and votes were tallied by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce.