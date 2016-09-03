'Fur Trade in Minnesota' highlighted in traveling exhibit

Joel Arnold, the author of 'Ox Cart Angel' will be at the Wadena County Historical Museum Sept. 8 to talk about his book.

Explore the fascinating people and places of Minnesota's first global business in "Fur Trade in Minnesota," a new traveling exhibit from the Minnesota History Center available through Sept. 23 at the Wadena County Historical Society.

Hundreds of years ago, Minnesota played a key role in the fur trade which stretched across five continents. Visitors to the exhibit can try to lift a 45-pound Voyageur's pack, learn how the fur trade shaped Ojibwe art and discover how beaver pelts could be transformed into sleek, stately hats that were all the rage among wealthy Europeans.

"Fur Trade in Minnesota" was created by the Minnesota History Center's "Exhibits to Go" program which brings Minnesota history to communities statewide. "Exhibits to Go" is made possible by the Legacy Amendment's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008.

Over the past several years, the Wadena County Historical Society has arranged for archaeological excavations of fur trade sites in Wadena County. Most recently, the University of Minnesota, under the direction of Amelie Allard, investigated the site where fur trader Joseph Reaume set up a winter camp in the late 18th century. Earlier, archaeological excavations took place at the Old Wadena Historic Site.

The research learned from these excavations has made a major contribution to knowledge about the relationships between fur traders and indigenous groups. The artifacts excavated from these sites are now part of the permanent collection of the Wadena County Historical Society. They will be on display during the Fur Trade Exhibit.

Coinciding with the fur trade exhibit, author Joel Arnold will be speaking about his book "Ox Cart Angel" at noon on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Wadena County Museum. Arnold is the fourth in the Minnesota Voices series, a free noontime program that features book signings and interviews with Minnesota writers. "Ox Cart Angel" is a novel set in 1862 that follows 13-year old Claire and her father as they set out on a journey from the Dakota Territory to St. Paul, hoping to catch up to a caravan of Metis fur traders.

The Wadena County Historical Society is located at 603 Jefferson Street North, Wadena. For more information or to arrange guided tours, call (218) 631-9079 or email603wchs@arvig.net.