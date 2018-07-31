Swisse, Crider awarded Marquardt-Prindle scholarships
The Tri-County Health Care Foundation awarded $2,000 Marquardt-Prindle scholarships to Thane Swisse of Deer Creek and Dustin Crider of Miltona. Swisse is attending the University of Minnesota Duluth for a biology/pre-med degree, and Crider is attending North Dakota State College of Science for a paramedic degree.
The Bernadine Marquardt and Margaret Prindle Scholarship was established in 2010 as an endowment memorial from long-time Tri-County Hospital employees and sisters Marquardt and Prindle. Marquardt worked as a licensed practical nurse at Tri-County Hospital for 46 years; she retired in 1986. Prindle retired from Tri-County Hospital in 1991 after 48 years of service to the dietary department.
The scholarship helps Tri-County Health Care employees fulfill their educational goals. Eligibility is not limited to clinical studies; all programs and degree levels are applicable.
For more information about Foundation scholarships, call 218-632-8148 or visit TCHC.org/foundation.