Swisse, Crider awarded Marquardt-Prindle scholarships

The Bernadine Marquardt and Margaret Prindle Scholarship was established in 2010 as an endowment memorial from long-time Tri-County Hospital employees and sisters Marquardt and Prindle. Marquardt worked as a licensed practical nurse at Tri-County Hospital for 46 years; she retired in 1986. Prindle retired from Tri-County Hospital in 1991 after 48 years of service to the dietary department.

The scholarship helps Tri-County Health Care employees fulfill their educational goals. Eligibility is not limited to clinical studies; all programs and degree levels are applicable.

For more information about Foundation scholarships, call 218-632-8148 or visit TCHC.org/foundation.