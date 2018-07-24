Area students receive scholarships from Arvig

"We are proud to invest in the futures of these students," said David Arvig, Vice President/Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. "Our rural communities need educated and talented young people like them to be our future leaders. Congratulations to each one of them on their success."

The list of area scholarship winners, in alphabetical order by high school, include:

• Stacey Christiansen (Battle Lake High School), majoring in finance

• Charles Bakken (Bertha-Hewitt High School), majoring in mechanical engineering

• Katelyn Rinicker (Henning High School), majoring in science

• Henry Keskitalo (New York Mills High School), majoring in computer science

• Grace Johnson (Pelican Rapids High School), majoring in pharmacy

• Emily Martinson (Perham High School), majoring in physical science

• Lindy Jones (Wadena High School), majoring in computer science

The Royale B. and Eleanor M. Arvig Memorial Scholarship Fund was established to encourage civic leadership and emphasize the importance of higher education for young people in rural Minnesota so they can continue to maintain strong, vibrant communities and lead our growing rural economy into an exciting and prosperous future.