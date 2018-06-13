Diane has been involved in Jaycee Women and Women of Today, earning the Key Woman Award (the highest honor in the organization). She continues to work with the Miss Wadena Scholarship Program as she has for nearly 35 years. She volunteers as talent chair and coordinator of the local Empty Stocking Talent program. Diane is an associate member of the TCH Auxiliary, a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church of Wadena, member of Winey Women of Wadena, the Maslowski Wellness Center and serves on the Wadena County Public Health Advisory Board and has volunteered with WDC dance line competitions.

Dave is a member of the Wadena Elks Lodge, former member of Wadena Jaycees, Wadena Baseball Association, and the Knobhill Sportsman's Club and former volunteer of the Wadena Community Center. He's also ready to help Diane in any of her volunteering endeavors.

Together the couple has volunteered for the Wadena Madhatters and fundraisers for the Cyber Cafe.

The couple, who will celebrate 40 years of marriage this August, have nothing but positive things to say about the Wadena community.

"We believe that Wadena is an amazing place to live and work," they said in a written statement. "We have wonderful outdoor recreation, healthcare facilities, and school system. We have many fine people that have chosen Wadena as a place to open and run businesses that serve us, provide us products and merchandise and enrich our lives. It is very important that we support our local businesses.

"We are very humbled and honored to be asked to be parade marshals for the 2018 June Jubilee Parade."

The couple is also slightly embarrassed to be honored. They are more comfortable behind the scenes as volunteers. As soon as they were notified they started thinking of others that they believe are more deserving of the honor.

"There's a lot of people that should be honored," Dave said. "She by far does more than I do, she volunteers and I help her out. She deserves the credit."

The couple said they worked heavily while pharmacists, in some cases 80 hours a week, yet they still found time to volunteer. And when they had the opportunity to retire they knew they wanted to use their time to give back.

"At the time we didn't have as much time to volunteer," Diane said. "I like to stay busy."

"Wadena has been really, really good to us," Dave said. "It's just the right thing to do."

They both say volunteering is a rewarding part of their lives and they do it to support the community, organizations and businesses. The couple is encouraged by the number of young people returning to the community to help support it into the future.

The Peters were both graduates of South Dakota State University and moved here to practice pharmacy together. They worked for Ron Schwartzwald at Schwartzwald Snyder Drug for 16 years and then purchased the business in 1994, renaming it Peters Snyder Drug and eventually Peters Thrifty White Drug. In 2010 the couple sold the business to Thrifty White Drug Inc. and have been enjoying retirement ever since.

The couple loves to travel, attend WDC activities, follow Minnesota sports, tend to their backyard garden escape and stay fit at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center.

Even while being honored for their work in the community, Diane will be volunteering to make sure all is well with the Miss Wadena float. She would normally be walking the parade route anyway.

You can see them featured in the June Jubilee Grand Parade at 7 p.m. Thursday June 14 in downtown Wadena.