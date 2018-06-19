Search
    Area students make NDSU dean's list

    By none Today at 8:01 a.m.

    Area Minnesota students were among the 3,874 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2018 dean's list.

    A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.

    Battle Lake

    Madeline Iversen and Taylor Koefod

    Bertha

    Michaela Powers

    Deer Creek

    Keith Stueve

    Dent

    Alyssa Lewis and Kathleen Stenger

    Henning

    Marissa Geyer, Sydney Haugdahl and Leah R. Weber

    New York Mills

    Nicholas Hendrickx, Evan Perala and Eric Wallgren

    Ottertail

    Austin Erickson

    Perham

    Kellyn Barney, Brynnan Covington, Jack Deconcini, Patrick Glynn, Isaac Guck, Trevor Guck, Jada Halbakken, Emily Holzer, Jordan Martinson, Reid Moser, Kayla Rose, Maria Rutten, Imelda Sauceda Guajardo, Amy Scheidecker, Kyle Sonnenberg, Matthew Stoll, Kevin Thompson, Alexander Tostenson and Joshua Werner

    Sebeka

    Dylan Gronlund and Madison Snyder

    Wadena

    Angela Blaha, Kendra Evans, Jacob Goeden and Hope Theisen

