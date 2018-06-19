Area students make NDSU dean's list
Area Minnesota students were among the 3,874 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2018 dean's list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.
Battle Lake
Madeline Iversen and Taylor Koefod
Bertha
Michaela Powers
Deer Creek
Keith Stueve
Dent
Alyssa Lewis and Kathleen Stenger
Henning
Marissa Geyer, Sydney Haugdahl and Leah R. Weber
New York Mills
Nicholas Hendrickx, Evan Perala and Eric Wallgren
Ottertail
Austin Erickson
Perham
Kellyn Barney, Brynnan Covington, Jack Deconcini, Patrick Glynn, Isaac Guck, Trevor Guck, Jada Halbakken, Emily Holzer, Jordan Martinson, Reid Moser, Kayla Rose, Maria Rutten, Imelda Sauceda Guajardo, Amy Scheidecker, Kyle Sonnenberg, Matthew Stoll, Kevin Thompson, Alexander Tostenson and Joshua Werner
Sebeka
Dylan Gronlund and Madison Snyder
Wadena
Angela Blaha, Kendra Evans, Jacob Goeden and Hope Theisen