Orsello makes dean's list at Rochester Community and Technical College
Tiffany Orsello, a resident of Wadena, was among nearly 1,000 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the Dean's List for Spring Semester ending this past May.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must successfully complete 12 or more letter-graded credits, in the same semester, and achieve a grade point average between 3.0 and 4.0. The Rochester Community and Technical College Dean's List can be viewed by going to: www.rctc.edu/about/html/Deans-list.html.