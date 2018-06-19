Area students named to dean's list at MSU Moorhead
The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean's list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2018:
Deer Creek
Austin Hendershot
Sophie Lange
New York Mills
Jordan Geiser
Verndale
Anthony Kern
Elyssa Kern
Wadena
Taylor Dirks Emery Dumpprope Hailey Formo
Hannah Vorderbruggen
Students must be in degree-seeking status and maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.