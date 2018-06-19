Search
    Area students named to dean's list at MSU Moorhead

    By none Today at 8:49 a.m.

    The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean's list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2018:

    Deer Creek

    Austin Hendershot

    Sophie Lange

    New York Mills

    Jordan Geiser

    Verndale

    Anthony Kern

    Elyssa Kern

    Wadena

    Taylor Dirks Emery Dumpprope Hailey Formo

    Hannah Vorderbruggen

    Students must be in degree-seeking status and maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

