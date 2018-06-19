Area students named to dean's list at MSU Moorhead

Deer Creek

Austin Hendershot

Sophie Lange

New York Mills

Jordan Geiser

Verndale

Anthony Kern

Elyssa Kern

Wadena

Taylor Dirks Emery Dumpprope Hailey Formo

Hannah Vorderbruggen

Students must be in degree-seeking status and maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.