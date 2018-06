The 75th Kimball family reunion will be held June 24 at Sunnybrook Park Lions II shelter in Wadena. The reunion will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a potluck. Coffee and Kool-Aid will be provided. Bring a dish to share. Please let your family members know, we would like to see as many Kimball's that are able to come.