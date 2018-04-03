"As an agent in the land buying and selling business for nearly eight years I pride myself in customer service and making sure I can do everything possible to create an enjoyable experience for both buyers and sellers," said Ziegler upon being recognized. "To be able to achieve this I need to go above and beyond what is expected of a real estate agent and push myself to be the best agent possible for my clients. I am proud to be a RLI member. Through RLI I continue my education and challenge myself in all facets of land knowledge. The more I know the more I can help my clients navigate the sales and buying process and ultimately help me achieve the main goal of servicing the clients best interest. Being recognized as being an APEX Producer Award recipient is a gratifying result from the hard work I have put in and will help distinguish my dedication to my clients." Zeigler's areas of expertise include hunting, agricultural/farm, and timber land.

The APEX Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report, celebrated its inaugural year with fifty applicants totaling a combined $1B+ in qualifying transaction volume. The awards program is designed to recognize the excellence and performance of the best in the business with these prestigious land real estate production-based awards. Every year, the REALTORS Land Institute recognizes the year's 'Top Producer Award' for the agent with the highest production level; 'Broker of the Year Award' for the agents with the highest production in each of the seven distinct land categories; 'Wrangler' award for the agent with the most transactions; the 'APEX Top 20' recognizing the top twenty agents, and the "APEX Producers Club" recognizing all applicants who met the minimum qualifying volume of $4M.

"We are proud of Jason and all of our members that were recognized for their accomplishments in 2017. They truly are the crème of the crop when it comes to land real estate professionals," said RLI's CEO Aubrie Kobernus, MBA, RCE, about the new program.

Whitetail Properties greatly values their relationship with the REALTORS Land Institute and looks forward to growing with them in the future.

"Our Land Specialists achieving their ALC designation is a top priority for Whitetail Properties," said Whitetail Properties Marketing Director Alex Gyllstrom. "ALC's are people that continue to educate themselves so they can provide superior service to their clients and help educate others. It is our responsibility as a company and Land Specialists to provide as much knowledge and expertise to a client's overall experience. The ALC designation from the RLI certainly helps with that."