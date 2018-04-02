Search
    Snyder qualifies for State FFA poultry competition

    By none on Apr 2, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.
    Wadena-Deer Creek senior Bel Snyder will compete in the poultry division at State FFA, April 22-24 in the Twin Cities. Dana Cantleberry/WDC Schools.

    Wadena-Deer Creek FFA member, Bel Snyder, has qualified for state competition in the Poultry Career Development Event. The WDC senior finished in second place, coming within 5 points of first place.

    Snyder judged exterior egg quality, processed boneless products, interior egg quality (candling), parts identification, carcass grading and took a written test on the poultry industry.

    FFA members from 19 high schools in FFA Region II recently competed at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.

    Snyder will compete next at the Minnesota State FFA Convention held April 22-24 at the University of Minnesota, St. Paul and Minneapolis campuses.

    This will be Snyder's second trip to state. Last year she competed in the Fish & Wildlife event. She is the daughter of David and Julia Snyder of Deer Creek. They raise a variety of chickens for 4-H competition, too.

