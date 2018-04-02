Snyder qualifies for State FFA poultry competition

Snyder judged exterior egg quality, processed boneless products, interior egg quality (candling), parts identification, carcass grading and took a written test on the poultry industry.

FFA members from 19 high schools in FFA Region II recently competed at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.

Snyder will compete next at the Minnesota State FFA Convention held April 22-24 at the University of Minnesota, St. Paul and Minneapolis campuses.

This will be Snyder's second trip to state. Last year she competed in the Fish & Wildlife event. She is the daughter of David and Julia Snyder of Deer Creek. They raise a variety of chickens for 4-H competition, too.